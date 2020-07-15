United Way of Jamaica launches PSOJ COVID-19 Virtual Run

ONE hundred participants from Sherwin Williams West Indies have already registered for the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's (PSOJ) COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund Virtual Run.

The event was launched on Monday via live stream on the United Way of Jamaica's social media platforms and the PSOJ facebook page.

Ian Forbes, board director at the United Way of Jamaica, explained that a virtual run is a run, walk or ride event of a predetermined distance that participants can complete on any date and time within a specific period that best suits their schedule. The PSOJ COVID-19 Virtual Run is scheduled to take place during the period July 14, 2020 – August 21, 2020. Races include 1.5K, 5K and 10K (run, walk, special Olympics and wheelchairs), 10K and 20K (ride). Individuals can sign up to participate by logging on to www.unitedwayofjamaica.org or myraceresult.com.

Forbes noted that the virtual run can be done anywhere in the world including on the road, trail, treadmill, or a bicycle trail. All one has to do is record and submit the time and the distance completed. He said that “with the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual run promotes social distancing by minimising contact, can be done at one's own pace and leisure, and is safe for the entire family”.

The United Way of Jamaica is on board with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica COVID-19 Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) along with other key stakeholders to raise $250 million to aid in Jamaica's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is targeting two critical areas — food security and health services. The virtual race is expected to raise much-needed funds for the programme.

The United Way of Jamaica and its partners urge the full support of the fund by all Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica, both locally and in the Diaspora.