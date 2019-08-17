Universal Boss to return to winning ways

Universal Boss, who was a beaten favourite on last, should be more at home in present company and could easily put away rivals with minimum fuss in the $1 million O&S Tack Room Trophy at Caymanas Park today.

Installed overwhelmingly at odds at 6-5 on July 6, Universal Boss was expected to romp home easily over one mile (1,600m) but eventually faltered into fifth place at the end. He took over the lead in deep stretch but didn't have the momentum to carry him to the wire and gave up the running, finishing 6 ½ lengths behind stable companion Toona Ciliata, She's An Introvert and Summer Sun.

If any of those three rivals were in this line-up, it wouldn't be a race and so Universal Boss, who is a full-brother to Patriarch, is expected to have no problems here going the distance of 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Prior to that unplaced effort on last, Universal Boss was a 7 ½ lengths winner going seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) in 1:32.3 minutes on July 1, which is an indication of his staying power. The Anthony Nunes trainee has been working really well coming into this race, which shows that he is fit and ready to go.

He clocked 1:06.1 minutes for five and a half furlongs (1,100m) with the last five furlongs (1,000m) in 59.4 seconds on July 31, then on August 5, he clocked a brilliant 59.3 seconds going five furlongs. In his last gallop on August 11, Universal Boss went 1:13.2 minutes for six furlongs (1,200m), sending a clear signal to his rivals that it will not be an easy task to deny him this trophy race.

The O&S Tack Room Trophy, a Restricted Stakes event, is positioned as the 10th event on the 11-race card with a post time of 5:25 pm. The first race is at noon.

Lady Blue from the barn of champion trainer Wayne DaCosta should be the main threat to Universal Boss. Lady Blue was expected to chase home the talented Sparkle Diamond going 1000-m straight on August 6 but finished a disappointing fourth.

She now gets a more suitable distance here at 1,300m and having worked well coming into this race, she can take home this trophy race if the favourite messes up.

Others in the nine-horse field who should also be competitive are Rojorn di Pilot, Crimson, B old Aflair, and Action Run, while K ing Tavari, Top Shelf and Roy Rogers are going to be left behind in this one.

Rojorn di Pilot ran an average race on last when finishing in fifth place behind Sparkle Diamond over the straight course. He will prefer this milder pace and could get into the reckoning here as he has the potential to do so.

Crimson came into the Jamaica St Leger on July 27 with a lot of hype, but faltered into sixth place behind Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul. He gets a cheaper field here and a more suitable distance and should come into his own.

Bold Aflair was the best of the losers coming out of that straight-five race as he beat all excepting Sparkle Diamond. He showed good speed and maintained it to the wire in a very good run. Bold Aflair is still home at this distance and should run another pleasing race.

Action Run had some difficulties on last going eight and a half furlongs (1,700m) on August 1, when finishing in fifth place behind Summer Sun and She's An Introvert. He gets a reduction in the journey here and should impact on the outcome if he can get an unmolested lead.

Also on tap is the $900,000 Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Association of Jamaica Trophy going the distance of seven furlongs (1,400m).

Eight runners are down to take part with the winner coming from the group of Awesome Aviator, Lalala Bamba, Casual Drink and Latapy. Three-year-old dark bay colt Awesome Aviator has been given the edge to this Restricted Allowance event for native-bred three-year-old non-winners of two.