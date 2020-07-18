Universal Boss to go all the way in Non- Restricted Overnight Allowance event

After finishing second to last year's champion two-year-old Wow Wow on last, Universal Boss is now poised to go one better as he takes on rivals in a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going five furlongs (1,000m) straight at Caymanas Park today.

The Anthony Nunes-trained Universal Boss led for most of the way in the six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) event on July 5 and only got beaten by 3 ¾ lengths by Wow Wow in the end.

After that run, Universal Boss ( Casual Trick – Electrifying) should be cherry ripe at the moment, and with jockey Dane Nelson replacing Andre Martin in the saddle, his chances of winning are increased.

The one factor against Universal Boss today is the number one draw out the straight. Yet, he is still hard to oppose.

The race is the fifth event on the 10-race programme with a post time of 2:45 pm. First race is at 12:20 pm.

Universal Boss is not expected to get a free passage here as in the 12-horse line-up, horses such as Bold Aflair, Peking Cruz, R ojorn Di Pilot, Corazon, and Princess Emanuelle should make the race very interesting from start to finish.

Bold Aflair acts well over the five-straight course as his last two wins were over the distance. He won on November 30 last year clocking a 58.3 seconds, and on February 1 of this year, coming home in 59.0 seconds. He is not to be taken lightly here.

Peking Cruz has been struggling to find form of late but his last workout coming into this race suggests that he is almost back to himself now. On the June 28, Peking Cruz galloped five furlongs in 1:00.2 minutes after blasting four furlongs (800m) in 46.4 seconds. He is much sharper now and is expected to run well.

Rojorn Di Pilot comes into this race on the heels of two-consecutive wins including one at this level. He is no stranger to the distance and is known to run well after a break.

Slowly but surely Corazon is coming into her own at this level. She finished fourth on last (June 20) behind Chace The Great, Uncle Frank, and God of Love, which is a demonstration of her form. She rarely races over the five-straight but is light, and will have a say.

Princess Emanuelle finished third behind Trevor's Choice and Anaso going five furlongs on the round course on February 22 of this year. She comes into this race fresh and light and from this outside draw at post position 12, Princess Emanuelle is one to fear.

Ones to watch:



Race 1) Doom Patrol/Parajet/He'sthereal Links

Race 2) Alhamdulillah/Purple Wayne/Fresh Cash

Race 3) Whatever/Flying Bullet/Dynamax Cat

Race 4) Fabulosity/Kaka My Love/Eleadontplay

Race 5) Universal Boss/Peking Cruz/Princess Emanuelle

Race 6) Bay Commander/Princess Kavel/Bigman Union

Race 7) Graydon/Coralando/Awesome Aviator

Race 8) Faulyna Forever/Ashley's Gold/Nez Perce

Race 9) Unknown Soldier/Fearless Abi/Blind Faith

Race 10) Diamond League/Cold Pursuit/Shepanza