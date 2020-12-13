Universal Boss favoured in Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event

Having gone seven races without a win the Anthony Nunes-trained Universal Boss is now poised to break that spell as he faces a fairly easy assignment in a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park today.

This three-year-old and upward contest, which carries a purse of $1 million, will be complemented by the Dye Job Sprint — a two-year-old Restricted Stakes event — and the Sports Journalist of Jamaica Trophy event for three-year-olds and upward optional claimers.

Post time for the nine-race programme is noon.

Of his 13 rivals, Universal Boss had four — Miss In Kiss, Chace the Great, Harry's Train and stable companion Prince Charles — beaten when finishing third behind Duke over six furlongs (1,200m) on November 29.

Then Universal Boss partnered with Dick Cardenas, recovered briskly from a slow break and went straight to the front where he marshalled proceedings for most of the way before being caught close to home by Duke and Princess Emanuel.

Now with the reduction in journey and the more bustling Dane Nelson astride, in company that he can manage, all seems in Universal Boss's favour for him to show these the way and finally reacquaint himself with the winners' circle.

Prince Charles has lacked regal quality and has been disappointing in his runs in recent times, but giving his back class, he is still comfortable here, and despite his poor form, he could run surprisingly well to earn a share of the spoils.

Former two-time Caribbean Sprint Champion Chace the Great, at his age and based on his current form, should have problems keeping up with the speedsters here, and so too should Miss In Kiss, while Harry's Train, despite being fleet of foot, could crumble from the early pace.

Trevor's Choice is a capable sort, who left on a winning note, securing consecutive races in January and February before being declared a late non-starter due to lameness in March.

This four-year-old colt possesses enough speed and ability to factor here, as he has been present at exercise, but could possible need the run to find his footing from the lengthy break from competitive racing. Linton Steadman rides with topweight of 57.0kg.

The Errol Waugh-trained Sparkle Diamond last raced in August of this year, finishing second behind Action Run going six furlongs (1,200m). Sparkle Diamond has his fair share of problems, but is a very capable enough runner who can run these off their feet.

The now Michael Francis-conditioned Mr Universe has been doing pretty well in the claiming ranks, winning two of his last four starts, while finishing as runner-up in the other two.

Mr Universe is blessed with his fair share of speed but is going to have a hard time coping with rivals here.

Contractor, Sea Swan, Drone Strike, Dunrobin and Sebastian are all capable runners, who should find these too hot to handle and as such, all have their jobs cut out for them here.

Meanwhile, Nunes' trio of American-bred Go Deh Girl, to be ridden by Nelson, and Hoist the Mast, to be partnered with Omar Walker, and Calculus with apprentice Oshane Nugent will start favourites in the six-furlong (1,200m) Dye Job Sprint, which carries a $980,000 purse.

The Sports Journalist of Jamaica Trophy set for five furlongs (1,000m) round should be decided between Ryan Darby's pair of Mr Pantheon and Formal Gladiator, along with Dee Danger and Superbolt.

O ne s to Watch

Race 1) Nuclear Emma/Super Amia/Sea Cruise/Celebration

Race 2) Doom Patrol/Lazer Light/Friendly Neighbour/Strikinglygorgeous

Race 3) Mr Pantheon/Dee Danger/Superbolt/Formal Gladiator

Race 4) Hail Mary/Kunama/Twilight Storm/Cruising Motion

Race 5) Commissioner/ Gypsy Jam/Kay Boy/Lava Boy

Race 6) It's All I/Little Red/Butseeyah/Uncle Bally/Mansur Musur

Race 7) Go Deh Girl/Hoist The Mast/Calculus/Taurus Boy

Race 8) Sparkle Diamond/Trevor's Choice/Prince Charles/Universal Boss

Race 9) Big Big Daddy/Executive Chief/Excessive Force/Puskas/Better Best