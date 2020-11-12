Unravelling Ravel Morrison's possibilities and unfulfilled talent

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — His talent was lauded by legendary Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson as one of the best juveniles he had seen.

Years later, England's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney wrote in a Sunday Times column that the former Manchester United youth player Ravel Morrison was one of the most naturally talented players of his age he had seen and that he was “better than Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard by a country mile”.

Pogba has since won the Under-20 and senior World Cups with France, while Lingard was a regular in Gareth Southgate's England starting XI at the last Senior World Cup finals in Russia. Both are now standouts at Manchester United and were teammates with Morrison when they copped the 2011 FA Youth Cup.

Sadly, inexplicably, and obviously, their careers have gone in opposite directions. And Morrison's appears to be the one unfulfilled.

But could England's loss become Jamaica's gain? Only time will tell, but from his sit-down interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, his piercing eyes and soft tone reflect an apparent desire of a 27-year-old looking for redemption. A man with a difficult past looking to make amends and to finally realise his God-given potential and deliver on the football pitch.

“I'm excited and looking forward to playing the game or a part of the game, so it's a proud moment,” he said in a soft voice.

He added: “I think there is a lot of talent in the group and I think if we all stick together, work hard and show our talents we can go far as a group. I think we can prove a lot of doubters wrong and go far.”

Morrison joined the Manchester United Youth Academy at age nine and signed his first professional contract at 17 in 2010. He was so good that he became a regular in the England Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-21s but never transitioned to a senior call-up.

In fact, even though touted by Ferguson as the best 14-year-old footballer he had seen, better than Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, Morrison never made more than three appearances for the senior team and by 2012 he was shipped away without playing a Premier League game.

He's currently on the books of Dutch club ADO Den Haag since September, but has been through a number of clubs in Britain and overseas, including West Ham, Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff, Lazio (Italy), Ostersunds (Sweden), as well as a club in Mexico.

According to transfermarket.com, he is valued at 600,000 euros, while in 2014 his value was 4 million euros.

“I don't understand why people ask if it's possible to get into the World Cup, and no disrespect, but if you watch teams like Honduras and Panama, for me personally I think we've got a better selection, a better group, and if they can make the World Cup there is no reason for why we can't make the World Cup and I think if we go to the World Cup it would be a benefit to the country and for the players. It would be a massive achievement. We have not been to the World Cup since 1998, so I think it is an achievement that we can make,” noted Morrison.

Throughout the interview Morrison expressed his love of playing football, and that was the reason he gave for opting to represent Jamaica.

“I love the sport and I'm not one of them that's gonna [say] if I don't play for England I'll try to hold out and play for England.

“I want to play football, so if I can play for England or if I play for Jamaica that is what I'm gonna do, and hopefully I can find a place in the squad now and play for Jamaica.”

And continuing with the Reggae Boyz' prospects, he said he believes it is definitely possible to qualify for Qatar in 2022.

“I don't think it's impossible. I think we have a great chance. We've got a solid team and hopefully we can get a few games in before we start doing qualifiers for the World Cup so we can all bond as a team, because with the team that we've got now and the players that can come into this team, I think it's a solid team.”

Morrison says he has no real concerns with the outside issues, as his main focus in on the pitch, all things being equal.

“No real concerns. Football is football and if you are on the pitch training, playing and having a good time it doesn't really matter what happens as long as you are looked after as a team and we all get the same respect from the JFF [Jamaica Football Federation] and as players we show this respect back…I think there are no concerns for me.”

The small-framed, attacking midfielder responded with a determined tone when he reflected on his failure to realise his true potential. And without giving too many details he said: “When you are young it's a bit different. It's like the way you live. I only knew one lifestyle. It's easy for different people coming to training, playing football and going home. I was brought up with a single parent, where my mum looked after a household and like I said when I was young I only knew one way of living, so that's how I was brought up.

“I've gone places, it's been good, at some other places, not so great, so I get on with life and learn from it. You can't dwell on the past.”

Earlier this year his joined talkSPORT host Jim White and spoke openly about his career and how he'd not fulfilled his potential.

Among other things he said he had grown from a boy to a man while playing overseas, and that he would have done some things differently if he could have a do-over of his career.

“I do it for my love of the sport but also to provide for my family, to provide for my mum. She's had difficult times in her life, so everything I've got I give to my mum,” he said then.

But does he have the time to make amends?

“Football is a short career and if you look after yourself, you could. The World Cup is around the corner and you've got the Gold Cup around the corner so I think we just got to train hard.”

Morrison says he brings assists, dribbling, passing and hopefully a few goals to the team, but he was quick to stress that “it's not just me, we've got quality players all around, so if we are convinced as a team and get a few games in before the World Cup qualifiers so we all know how we play I think we can kick on and do what we need to do.”

— Ian Burnett