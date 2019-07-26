Unwavering support

In continuation of their major support beyond the Reggae Girlz' journey to the recent Fifa Women's World Cup, the Alacran Foundation has once again pledged long-term support to the development of women's football in Jamaica by leading the charge in providing much-needed funding to facilitate the team's preparations for the upcoming Pan American Games and beyond.

The philanthropic organisation, whose mission is to create lasting legacies in the arts, entertainment, and sports by “empowering virtuosity”, recently collaborated with the Bob Marley Foundation and other sponsors to fund the completion of an intensive four-day training camp as part of the team's preparation for the games in Lima, Peru.

After years without significant sponsorship, women's football in Jamaica received a well-needed kick start at the national level from the team's global ambassador Cedella Marley of the Bob Marley Foundation, who initiated the partnership with the Alacran Foundation. Focusing on women's empowerment, the partnership facilitated funding for logistics and access to proper training facilities.

Alessandra Lo Savio, founder of the Alacran Foundation, said the entity remains committed to the Reggae Girlz and initiatives that foster the talents of the youth in Jamaica.

“Preparation is a key factor for success, so it was very important for us to help facilitate adequate training camps to ensure our Girlz have a fighting chance. I look forward to the future, as they've set the bar high on a global level. I believe the accomplishments of the Reggae Girlz so far is only the beginning for women's football in Jamaica and we [Alacran Foundation] want to work with all stakeholders to ensure that Jamaica continues to make history, while this team continues to inspire and empower females all over the world,” Lo Savio declared.

“Football is a sport that is dear to my heart, as I have fond memories of watching with my grandfather when I was younger. One of my goals has always been to support a soccer team and it fills my heart to be able to do that with the Reggae Girlz,” she added.

Meanwhile, Reggae Girlz Head coach Hue Menzies expressed gratitude for the camp as a critical component in getting the team ready.

“The team is as ready as they can get right now. I just want to make sure that people understand that we are here to compete for our country, but it's not only that, it's more about women's empowerment, and we have to continue that call because we have to change the mindset of people in our country and our culture. This is an opportunity to be on the global platform and show that women can play football too,” Menzies noted.

Jamaica's Reggae Girlz will for the first time join the Reggae Boyz to compete in the games. They will compete in Group A against Mexico on Sunday before opposing Colombia next Wednesday and Paraguay on August 3.

The Pan American Games is a major sporting event held every four years in the Americas featuring summer sports in which thousands of athletes from nations of the Americas participate in a variety of competitions ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in 2020.