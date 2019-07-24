Upbeat Jamaica tee off in Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship

Jamaica's full team of 14 golfers tee off today at the impressive Albany Golf Course in Nassau, The Bahamas, in the 32nd staging of the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship, which will run until Friday for the 54-hole championship.

The first Jamaican to tee off will be captain Justin Burrowes at 8:50 am, followed by Jack Stein at 9:00 and Sebert Walker Jr at 9:10. They all compete in the 18 & under category. The next set of Jamaican golfers — Tristan Brown, Matthew Grant and Rocco Lopez-will tee off at 9:50, 10:00 and 10:10, respectively, in the 15 & under age group. All six golfers will tee off on hole number one.

The balance of eight golfers are scheduled to tee off on hole number 10. The 18 & under girls, Hannah Foster and Katarine Lee, will tee off at 8:40 and 8:50, respectively. Next up will be Aman Dhiman and Trey Williams at 9:30 and 9:40, respectively. The other four golfers — Eryn Blakeley, Emily Mayne, Mattea Issa and Vinni Lau — will tee off between 9:50 and 10:20 am. The first two girls compete in the 15 & under age group and the last two in the 13 & under category.

The team left the island on Sunday and has since put in two rounds of practice on Albany Golf Course. The course is part owned by Tiger Woods and Erne Els. It is the course that Tiger Woods play on when he is in the Bahamas.

The course is new to the Jamaican team. It is also new to most of the nine teams that will compete in the championship this year. Some of the other teams include Dominican Republic, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago.

According to coach Jason Lopez, “the course is very nice and beautifully manicured as expected but can be narrow in some areas”. He also said that, “the key to success will be to place the tee shots in the correct positions”.

The team is very focused this year and is hoping to end the championship one better than last year when it came second to many-time defending champion Puerto Rico. The championship was played in Jamaica last year.

Before the players, coaching staff and management team left the island for the championship, they were all upbeat about the team's chances of taking home the team trophy — the Hank James Trophy — for the first time.

The sponsors for the Jamaica team this year are Sandals Foundation, BCIC, ICD Group, and KFC.