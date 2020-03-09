Urban teams dominate ISSA Basketball semi-finals

Four urban teams advanced to the finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' Basketball competition from the semi-finals which took place at G C Foster College recently.

In Under-19 action, Old Harbour High School shot 26 per cent from the field on their way to 64-76 loss to urban champions Camperdown High School who shot 39 per cent.

Despite the poor shooting, Old Harbour High School surprisingly held Camperdown High School to a draw in the first half, 32-32.

In the second half Camperdown High School showed why they are the number one seed, outrebounding their opponents 66-50 and 30-7 in blocked shots to make up for their 31 turnovers.

Matthew McGowan led Camperdown High School with 28 points, four rebounds, four blocked shots, and three steals.

Juvane Carthy and Nickel Wright added 14 rebounds each, 12 and nine points, six and seven blocks, respectively.

Marcus Higgs led Old Harbour High School with a triple-double, 24 points, 16 rebounds and 12 steals. Derjean Royal added 17 points, Chad Avis 12 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Domonic Menzie scored 10 points and grabbed 28 rebounds in the loss.

In the second Under-19 semi-final, Calabar High School outplayed their Montego Bay rivals, Herbert Morrison Technical High School 74-59.

Herbert Morrison Technical High School started out 22-11 but gave up the following three quarters — 12-22, 12-20, and 14-21 and succumbed to Calabar High School's up tempo style of basketball for which Herbert Morrison Technical High School seemed ill-prepared.

Tyres Jackson notched a double-double while leading Calabar High School with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Raheem Daley added an efficient 14 points and nine rebounds.

Anthony Thorpe and Ryheem Barrett led Herbert Morrison Technical High School with identical numbers — 16 points and seven rebounds each. Cameron Morris grabbed 26 boards and added six points.

In Under-16 play, Campion College dismissed Manchester High School 95-40 while putting on a clinic of offensive rebounding and pressing.

Micah-Imani Swaine led Campion College with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine steals, one shy of a triple-double. Jonathan Morgan added 15 points and 24 rebounds. Baltic Thompson chipped in with 15 points and nine assists.

Kevauni Marston led Manchester High School with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaheim Haynes added 12 points and three rebounds.

Campion College outrebounded Manchester High School 69-45 overall and 36-0 on the offensive boards to set up the facile victory.

The second Under-16 semi-final was more competitive and exciting as two urban teams tussled for advancement.

Kymani Phillips, Xavier Keyes, and Jonah Cooper notched double-doubles while leading Jamaica College to a definitive 76-54 win over cross-town rivals Calabar High School.

Philllips got 22 points, 24 rebounds, eight assists and four steals; Keyes added 14 points, 20 rebounds, two steals and Cooper scored 13 points and got 10 steals.

Jahedi Campbell notched a triple-double (17 points, 14 rebounds and 12 blocks) while teammate Antonio Prendergast notched a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds in their loss.

It was a hectic game played at breakneck speed producing 24 turnovers apiece and multiple missed shots. Jamaica College outrebounded Calabar High School 69-34.

Calabar High School had one path to victory that went abegging — missing 20 of 30 free throws, whereas Jamaica College made five of eight from the charity line.

Both finals and third-place play-offs will take place on Wednesday at G C Foster College.