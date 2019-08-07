US athletics legend Lewis lashes Trump

Lima , Peru (AFP) — Olympic athletics legend Carl Lewis, attending the Pan American Games at the invitation of Lima organisers, took the opportunity to slam US President Donald Trump on Monday.

“We have a president who is racist and a misogynist, who doesn't value anybody but himself,” said Lewis, who was asked to weigh in on the issue of gender equality in sport.

“My mother was a pioneer. My parents were teachers and they taught us that everyone deserves the same opportunities,” said Lewis, who counts nine Olympic gold medals among his 10 total.

“Of course I'm for (equal pay) in athletics. We shouldn't even be talking about it.

“We have to fight for people's rights and love each other.”

Lewis, 58, won Olympic long jump gold at four straight Games — 1984, 1988, 1992 and 1996. He completed a sprint treble with 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold at the 1984 Olympics, and also won the 100m in 1988, and 4x100m relay gold in 1992.

He will be in Lima until Sunday when the Pan American Games athletics competition ends, and will present the 100m and long jump medals.