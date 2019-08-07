US athletics legend Lewis lashes Trump
Lima , Peru (AFP) — Olympic athletics legend Carl Lewis, attending the Pan American Games at the invitation of Lima organisers, took the opportunity to slam US President Donald Trump on Monday.
“We have a president who is racist and a misogynist, who doesn't value anybody but himself,” said Lewis, who was asked to weigh in on the issue of gender equality in sport.
“My mother was a pioneer. My parents were teachers and they taught us that everyone deserves the same opportunities,” said Lewis, who counts nine Olympic gold medals among his 10 total.
“Of course I'm for (equal pay) in athletics. We shouldn't even be talking about it.
“We have to fight for people's rights and love each other.”
Lewis, 58, won Olympic long jump gold at four straight Games — 1984, 1988, 1992 and 1996. He completed a sprint treble with 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold at the 1984 Olympics, and also won the 100m in 1988, and 4x100m relay gold in 1992.
He will be in Lima until Sunday when the Pan American Games athletics competition ends, and will present the 100m and long jump medals.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy