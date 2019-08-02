US senators introduce legislation aimed at preventing athlete abuse

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Two US senators introduced legislation on Tuesday to strengthen Congressional oversight of US Olympic officials, who they say failed to protect athletes from sexual abuse.

Senators Jerry Moran and Richard Blumenthal released the results of an 18-month investigation that found widespread failure to keep athletes safe by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and other bodies.

The probe was launched in 2016 in response to the Larry Nassar abuse scandal. The former national gymnastics team doctor was jailed for life for abusing more than 250 athletes including several stars of the USA's 2012 and 2016 gold medal-winning Olympic teams.

“It remains shocking to me, disillusioning to me that there were people who had a responsibility to protect those athletes who did not do it,” said Moran, who chairs the Senate subcommittee that has authority over amateur sports.

“The statement of the survivors that sticks with me is, 'Why was there more than one of us who encountered Larry Nassar?'”

The Bill would require the USOPC to establish clear abuse-reporting requirements and impose greater liability for the committee and the national governing bodies of individual sports.

It would enable Congress to dissolve the USOPC through a joint resolution if lawmakers find the organisation fails to protect athletes.

“They will be held liable, they will be held accountable,” Blumenthal said. “They will be disbanded by Congress if they fail to uphold their responsibilities.”

The legislation would increase athlete representation on the USOPC board and bolster funding for the US Center for SafeSport — the organisation tasked with policing abuse allegations.

It would also ensure the Center for SafeSport is independent from the USOPC and the national governing bodies, and require those organisations to enforce its sanctions.

The Senate investigation found that “multiple institutions” failed to adequately respond to credible allegations against Nassar, and that serious allegations of sexual abuse have been made in USA Taekwondo, USA Swimming, US Figure Skating, and other sports.

McKayla Maroney, who won Olympic gymnastics gold and silver at the 2012 London Olympics and was one of those who came forward about Nassar's abuse, said the legislation was a good step.

“This Bill recognises that USOC failed us and put child athletes at risk,” she said. “Congress should pass this bill as soon as possible and hold the leadership of USOC accountable for their failures.”