Usain Bolt statue to be erected in Trelawny by year end, says Grange

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that a statue of legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is ready to be erected in his native parish of Trelawny by year end.

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation has prepared the area in Water Square, Falmouth, where the monument is to be placed.

“When we say Trelawny today we think immediately of Dr the Honourable Usain Bolt, who hails from the quiet district of Sherwood Content and who has placed Jamaica on the world stage in a way unlike any other. It is my pleasure to say to you this morning [yesterday] that his statue is ready to be erected here in the town [of Falmouth] before the end of December,” Grange announced.

She added: “I know the new Member of Parliament [Tova Hamilton] must be beaming because this is a gift to your constituency and to the parish of Trelawny. And we must thank the mayor [of Falmouth C Junior Gager] for the work that he has done with me to make sure this is happening.”

She also announced that Cabinet has approved that Troy Primary School in the parish will be renamed in honour of another world-acclaimed athlete who is also a native of the parish, female sprint icon Veronica Campbell Brown.

“We think of Veronica Campbell, our sprint queen, sprinters Michael Frater and Warren Weir, and very soon Troy Primary will be renamed the Veronica Campbell Brown Primary School. This has been approved by the Cabinet,” the sport minister announced.

Grange, who argued that Trelawny natives have long made their impact in all spheres of Jamaican life, disclosed that the birthplace of the Trelawny-born former Prime Minister Hugh Lawson Shearer is to be declared a heritage site.

“Trelawny is also known for producing several others who have greatly impacted Jamaica. Among these greats, Hugh Lawson Shearer, our third prime minister of Jamaica...born in Martha Brae, and again l am very happy to announce that his birthplace will be declared a heritage site and his home restored,” Grange said.

She was speaking yesterday at the National Heritage Week Church Service held at the historic William Knibb Memorial Baptist Church, as one of the main events to mark Trelawny's 250th anniversary.

But, for the most part, the celebratory events, which were to be spearheaded by the Trelawny Municipal Corporation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The parish of Trelawny was established in 1770 and named after William Trelawny, who was governor at the time. Trelawny boasts an inspiring history of resilience dating back to it's inception in the 17th century when the formerly enslaved Maroons, though minuscule in number, defeated the mighty British forces to secure their freedom,” the culture, gender, entertainment and sport minister said.

She noted that Trelawny, “which is feeding the nation as the third-largest supplier of domestic agricultural products”, is also “the bedrock of a number of our cultural forms”.

“The parish contributes significantly to the cultural diversity and irresistible allure of our island. We talking about the tambo, the maypole and the gerreh and the mento band. So, there is a lot to be proud of,” she said.

The church service was also used to observe International Day of Rural Women. The two female Members of Parliament from Trelawny — Marisa Dalrymple Philibert and Tova Hamilton — were special guests, representing the record number of women MPs currently serving in Parliament.

“Today as we celebrate the [International Day of Rural Women] I want to pay big respect to the women of this parish,” Grange said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang read a lesson, Custos of Trelawny Paul Muschett represented the governor general and read his message, and mayor of Falmouth, Councillor C Junior Gager brought greetings.

National Heritage Week is being celebrated under the theme, 'Celebrating a Heritage of Resilience and Pride', this year.