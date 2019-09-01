UWI vs Tivoli: Familiar faces, familiar foes

UWI MONA BOWL – 3:30 pm

When Andrew Peart and his University of the West Indies (UWI) FC side welcome Tivoli Gardens to the Mona Bowl today to kick-start the 2019/20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season, there will be some familiar faces.

For sure, Peart will be hoping to make the 3:30 pm visit a very unpleasant one for former representatives Kemar Flemmings, Dawyne Smith and Stephen Barnett, who will all now be lethal weapons for Tivoli Gardens.

But with a fairly new squad now under his survey, Peart is well aware that the task of bettering Tivoli Gardens will be no easy feat to start, especially given their record against the west Kingston-based team.

Last season, UWI FC lost two of their meetings against Tivoli Gardens when finishing sixth on 47 points, with 13 wins, eight draws and 14 losses from their 35 games.

“Preparation has been good for us; we made a lot of changes to the team and how the team operates, so I spent a lot of time getting most of the new players up to the level in terms of the intensity of what the league requires. So that has been good.

“We are excited to start the new season, there are a lot of possibilities on offer for us and we want to capitalise on it,” Peart told the Jamaica Observer.

“The overall expectation is to definitely do much better than we did last year, so we are targeting at least the semi-final this year. We know it will be challenging, especially having a lot of new players, but that is the target we are setting for ourselves in terms of how we grow as a team,” he added.

Along with Zhelano Barnes, who transferred from Arnett Gardens and Thorne Simpson from Reno, Peart will have a few more experienced campaigners in national representatives Amal Knight and Fabion McCarthy, among others, to look at for top performances.

His counterpart Phillip Williams said his team is also focused on the task at hand, though holding no real expectations for this opening contest due to transfer restraints.

However, they, too, seek to improve from their seventh-place finish last season, where they ended on 39 points from 33 games. Tivoli's record included 11 wins, six draws and 16 losses as they rapidly faded after a spirited start to last year's campaign under Omar Edwards.

“The team is shaping up to be a very competitive one based on our preparation, which is currently in high gear. My approach and philosophy are welcomed by the players, who have been receptive on all fronts as they are very professional in their approach and really focused on the job at hand,” said Williams.

Along with the former UWI trio, Williams has also acquired former Kingston College midfielder Horace Ramsey from Santos FC.

“Again I don't want to give away too much in terms of the team until all is finalised but we will be taking it round-by-round in order to get to our target which is to make the top six and after that anything is possible,” Williams, the St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) head coach, noted.

— Sherdon Cowan