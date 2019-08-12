UWI-WJC Jayhawks lift first WBA Division One title

MONTEGO BAY, St James — University of the West Indies-Western Jamaica Campus (UWI-WJC) Jayhawks completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over MoBay Gladiators on Thursday, winning game three of the Western Basketball Association Men's Division One best-of-three finals 77-73, at Montego Bay Cricket Club, to lift their first title.

UWI-WJC Jayhawks gave up a double-digits lead to lose the first game by one point, 85-86, but rebounded to win game two 82-73 before Thursday's win, making up for last year's loss in the finals to Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors.

The Deon Williams-coached team will play in the Elite League next season, replacing Cornwall Courts Chargers who were relegated at the end of this season.

Jayhawks dominated on Thursday and led by double digits, as many as 16 points in the third quarter, and were able to absorb a late rally by Gladiators, who were led by David Gordon and Rhyheem Barrett, who combined for 59 of their 73 points.

Jayhawks led 26-17 after the first quarter and were up by 46-32 at half-time, followed by a 60-49 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

They were running away with the game with five minutes to go, leading by 16 points at 75-59, but were outscored 14-2 over the rest of the game. But, unlike in game one, they were able to hold on to the lead, denying Gladiators the win.

Antonio Spence scored 24 points and had seven rebounds to lead Jayhawks, while Odane Whittaker just missed a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds. Ajani Tummings came off the bench to contribute 14 points, while Nicholas Minott also scored 12 points.

Gordon scored a game-high 42 points and had 17 rebounds, Barrett scored 17 points and had nine rebounds, while Josimar Stephenson was the next-best scorer with six points and nine rebounds.