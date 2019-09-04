UWI young guns Simpson, Hylton hope to make impact in RSPL campaign

If The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC young strikers Thorn Simpson and Jabari Hylton needed any added motivation for the long Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season ahead, their debut performances would suffice.

The duo led UWI FC's scoring in a 4-0 beating of Tivoli Gardens in their opening contest at UWI Mona Bowl on Sunday, and they are expected to spark some fireworks in this 2019/20 RSPL campaign.

Simpson's goal from close range came in the 13th minute, before Hylton blasted a right-footer home in the 50th, as both made an immediate impact on debut for the Andrew Peart-conditioned side.

Substitutes Shuwayne Barrett (73rd) and Trivonte Stewart (84th) were the other scorers in UWI's explosive yet efficient performance.

Both Simpson, who transferred from Reno FC, and Hylton, who is now getting his first taste of the big league, are keen to prove their worth — and if their pace and work rate displayed on Sunday are anything to go by, then the sky is the limit.

Simpson, a lethal-looking striker, and Hylton, a wily attacking midfielder, imposed themselves on Tivoli Gardens, and with the proverbial first-game jitters now out of the way, they appear to be pivotal in UWI's charge to at least retain a play-off position.

Along with his goal, Hylton, 20, also served up an assist and drew a number of fouls, which is already showing that he is a marked player. His performance earned him the player of the match honours for UWI.

“Well, first and foremost, I want to give thanks to God because without Him we wouldn't be here; but I must say it was a team performance today (Sunday). We scored four goals and didn't concede any, so it was a good performance alltogether, so it was a nice way to start the league,” Hylton told the Jamaica Observer.

Having been at UWI for the past three years, Hylton revealed that his participation with the team was previously hampered by registration issues, but he is now ready to grab the opportunity with both hands.

“Because of that I was unable to be a part of the team so I'm just getting my first game, and right now I just want to make an impact,” Hylton said.

He added: “It is a lovely feeling to finally get the opportunity to show what I can do, and right now I'm ready to take it with both hands and get the job done.

“Being man of the match shows that the hard work that I have been putting in is now paying off, but again it is not a one-man show — it's a team effort and it will take the team to go as far as possible.”

Simpson was unable to put Reno FC in a position to avoid relegation before he departed in November, but he is already proving a valuable asset for his new club.

He also served up an assist to complement his go-ahead goal and with continued hard work and consistency, could really make the striker's position his own this season.

“It is a good feeling to score on debut for UWI, because it has always been on my mind to score. Even last night I was just praying about it and today I got one and assisted another, so I am really grateful and hoping that more will come as the season progresses,” Simpson told the Observer.

The 21-year-old envisions himself lifting the top scorer's golden boot at the end of the nine-month campaign, but is aware that it will require more than just talk.

“I was here from January and things didn't work out as I wanted initially, but all is well now and I am happy to get the first game and a win out the way to get my confidence-up and I am just raring to go for the rest of the season,” Simpson noted.

“I set a target to break the scoring record; I know it will take a lot of hard work and concentration to be clinical throughout the season, so that's the mindset right now. It will be a big task, but I am hoping to improve with each game and score some goals and help the team as best as I can,” he ended.