Vangelee Williams quits Sunshine Girls

FORMER captain of the Sunshine Girls, Vangelee Williams has retired from international netball, citing a “time for new things”, but will still play locally at club and business house levels.

Williams, who started playing for the senior team in 2011 during the FastNet championship in various positions, told the Jamaica Observer that her decision came after a long introspection. She is 28 years old.

“I decided to do it at this time because after my break from last year, I have been back in training since June and it was always a conflicting story – continue or don't continue,” said Williams.

“So I have asked myself all of the questions and I have spoken to my friends about it, and they have advised me to keep praying about it and look into myself to find the real truth because they didn't want to give me an answer.”

She continued: “They didn't. Nobody forced my hands at this; it was something that I wanted to do and I feel that I need to do at this point in my life.”

The versatile Williams, who played for Jamaica as wing defence, goal keep and her “absolute favourite” goal defence, said the curtain has closed on the biggest and best part of her life.

“I've been blessed to be able to represent my country Jamaica over all these years. I am super proud of all the contributions I've made to the programmes I've been a part of – the U16, U21 and the senior squad. [At] each level I've managed to gain team successes as well as individual,” she noted.

“The little girl coming from the country on weekends to try and win a spot in the national programme was willing, was motivated, was full of aspirations and big dreams of representing the country at the highest level,” said Williams in a Facebook post.

“I am now 28. (Yeah yeah, mi still young) and Lord knows I've made those dreams and aspirations a big reality,” she added.

In 2019 Williams took a hiatus from netball saying that her body and brain were just tired and that she needed a break, as she tried to rediscover the love she had for the sport.

“Yes, this is netball. I will always love netball and I will play locally for sure, because there is club league after COVID and there is also business house where I play for NHT,” she told the Observer.

“So I am not going away from netball forever; it's just that the whole Sunshine Girls set-up, I am no longer a part of it. And it's a decision where I am at peace in making.

“I loved every bit of it when we win, all when we lose, all when we not agreeing, and all when the media get at us. That was the biggest part of who Vangelee is and it is now time for new things,” said Williams.

“What I'll miss the most is the team banters, our big and very opinionated debates on the bus after training. Every dancing session. I've always told myself I'll play until I'm old and gray and I intend to do that – just not as a Sunshine Girl,” she pointed out.

“One U16 gold medal, one U21 bronze medal, two senior bronze at Commonwealth Games, two silver at Fast5, and few international and local series wins in-between and over 50 caps later, I am retired and loving it,” said Williams.

Meanwhile, Tricia Robinson who replaced Dr Paula Daley-Morris as president of Netball Jamaica in February, said the local governing body wishes Williams well on her journey.

“Vangelee Williams has represented Jamaica since 2008 when she debuted in the Jean Pierre U16 Netball Tournament. The association appreciates her and the contribution efforts and sacrifice all our athletes make to represent our country. And so, we understand when they make a decision to focus on another area in their life journey,” Robinson told the Observer.

“As an association we have to ensure continuity and so we are always recruiting the best talent and nurturing their development as a whole. We ask for continued support of our programmes as we take our athletes from the junior to the national level,” she noted.

“Vangelee is one such example of an athlete that has gone though our system, and we wish her well in her journey,” Robinson added.