Vardy wins Golden Boot despite final day disappointment
London , United Kingdom (AFP) — Jamie Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time in his career yesterday despite a poor end to the season for Leicester City that saw them miss out on the Champions League.
England forward Vardy, 33, became the oldest player to win the award for the league's top scorer after netting 23 goals, one more than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton's Danny Ings.
With Chelsea ensuring a top-four finish with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Vardy drew a blank as the Foxes failed to gain the win against Manchester United that they needed to leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into the top four.
Vardy came closest for Leicester in yesterday's 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium when he hit the bar on the hour mark.
Ederson took the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets after Manchester City's 5-0 win over relegated Norwich took him to 16 for the season.
He finished one ahead of Burnley stopper Nick Pope, whose team suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy