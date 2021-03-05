Vascianna pleased with season-opening 13.23 in 110m hurdles

Former St Jago High School star Vashaun Vascianna said it was a surreal moment for him after making his debut for his new school, Kingston College (KC), at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Series at GC Foster College last Saturday.

Vascianna, who won the Class Two 100m and 110 hurdles at the 2019 ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championship, opened his season with a jaw-dropping 13.23 (2.4 mph) clocking in the Class One 110 hurdles.

Even though the throng of KC supporters were not in the stands to push him to another level, Vascianna was nevertheless emotional representing the North Street-based school.

“I had some goose bumps, but from past experiences, I just kept my composure,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Vascianna, who is the Class Two 110m hurdles record holder with 13.23 (-0.4 mph), looked smooth and effortless over the hurdles and looked to be on course to break Wayne Pinnock's Class One record of 13.06 set in 2019.

“Well, I'm in pretty decent shape. Nothing close to where I want to be, but I'd have to just continue training,” said Vascianna.

The super talented runner silenced the KC crowd at the 2019 Champs capturing the coveted 100m in an impressive 10.38 while turning back Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (10.54) and race favourite Terrique Stennett (10.57).

This time around, Vascianna will be teaming up with both Nkrumie and Stennett to form the most formidable Class One sprint team and he strongly believes KC is on course to retain their title.

“With hard work and dedication, without a doubt,” was his terse response.

Meanwhile, Vascianna has his sight set pass Champs and onto the World Athletics Under-20 Championship in Niarobi, Kenya later this year.

“Depending on what my coach says for the season then I go with that and, of course, I am looking further than Champs, I would like to compete in the U20 Games,” he noted.

Vascianna, who is recovering from an hamstring injury he suffered at the Youngster Goldsmith Meet on February 1, 2020, was just glad to be back in action.

“It was really frustrating, just training without competition. But it gave me more time to nurse my injury,” revealed Vascianna.

— Howard Walker