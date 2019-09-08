Vassell takes loan to Phoenix Rising FC in stride

CATHERINE HALL, St James — From the high of being chosen in the MLS Super Draft to being loaned out to a lower-division club, Jamaican midfielder Peter-Lee Vassell is quickly learning the ups and downs of professional football, but he says he is taking it all in stride as he stays on the path to success.

Vassell, who came off the bench to score Jamaica's sixth goal in their 6-0 thrashing of minnows Antigua and Barbuda in their Concacaf Nations League Group B game at Montego Bay Sports Complex on Friday, is on loan to Phoenix Rising FC in the USL Championship from Los Angeles FC (LA FC), who are leading the Western Conference in the MLS.

“It's the business of football; things happen and we just have to keep working towards our plans and aims,” Vassell told the Jamaica Observer earlier in the week.

The presence of several other Jamaicans at the Phoenix club has helped, says Vassell, who has played four games since the move. “I am fitting in well; we have some Jamaicans there so it's easier to adapt, and they also play a similar style to LA FC and that helps.”

While he has scored six goals in 14 internationals for the Reggae Boyz, Vassell has yet to score for either of his clubs in the USA, and while he accepted the move to Phoenix where he will get more playing time than at the title-chasing Los Angeles FC, he says his aim was to be in the regular rotation for the MLS club. “The goal is to be in the first team at LA FC, and I am always working hard on that.”

—Paul Reid