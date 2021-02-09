VCB finishes 2nd in 60m dash on return to the track

World and Olympic champion Veronica Campbell Brown made her return to competitive racing last Saturday when she placed second in the 60m in a modest 7.43 seconds — by her standards — at the East Coast Invitational at Virginia Beach Sports Complex.

Campbell Brown, who last raced more than two and half years ago, a 100m in Nancy, France in June 2018, was beaten by American teenager Tamari Davis (7.29 seconds) who turns 18 next week and was born after the Jamaican had established her credentials by winning the sprint double at the World Under-20 Championships and had won an Olympic relay silver medal.

Both women ran in separate sections of the 60m, winning their races.

Campbell Brown told the Jamaica Observer yesterday she was working through race rust but had her eyes set on making her sixth Olympic team later this year.

“I actually felt good,” she said. “No doubt, I am competitively rusty having been away for the competitive arena for over two and a half years,” during which time she had her first child, Avianna Amora, with her husband Omar Brown.

“Training is going well,” she went on. “I am training hard and smart with hopes of making the Jamaican team to the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

— Paul Reid