Vere off to winning start

Promoted outfit Vere United made a spirited start to their Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) campaign with a 2-0 win over champions Portmore United at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon yesterday.

Goals in either half by Xhane Reid (12th) and 57th-minute substitute Zain Hylton (75th) did the damage in condemning Portmore United to a second-straight defeat of the 2019/20 season.

This follows their 3-0 defeat at the hands of the other promoted team, Molynes United, last week.

Those results have left the defending champions as the early cellar dwellers without a point, while the Michael Bennett-coached Vere United slipped into the top half of the 12-team standings on three points.

Despite having very little to write home about, the contest did possess a few colourful plays in patches with Portmore United being on the back foot for most of the way.

Vere United, on the other hand, were not afraid to show off their individual flair which caused some anxious moments for the Portmore defenders throughout.

The team formerly known as Jamalco FC grabbed the ascendancy when Reid converted a well-taken free kick that bettered Portmore's custodian Benjamin Williams all ends up.

Portmore came into their own in the latter stages of the first half and applied consistent pressure but were kept at bay by Vere United's resolute defence.

Cory Burke got Portmore United's best chance of the half when he hit the crossbar from a 20-yard free kick.

The Ricardo Gardner-coached Portmore United maintained an attacking posture on the resumption but again failed to really bother Jovell Plunkett in goal for Vere United.

It was that high-press play that resulted in the second goal, as a delightful through pass from Laston Reid caught the defenders flat-footed and found Hylton, who raced away towards goal to expertly finish with aplomb, wide of an advancing Williams to send the large Clarendon crowd into a frenzy.

However, Vere had to survive a few last-minute scares, as Portmore United again asked questions of their defence, without troubling the score.

The first came in the 89th from another set play, which was again well executed by Burke some 20 yards out, but Plunkett proved equal to the task, tipping over the crossbar.

And Burke again found an opening behind the Vere United defence, but his right-footed effort just rolled wide of the right upright in time added.

Teams: Vere United — Jovell Plunkett, Sean Coleman, Laston Reid, Xhane Reid (Kemar Shaw 82nd), Devroy Grey, Christopher Randall (Renoir Elliott 73rd), Tashaine Campbell, Michael Moreland, Anjay Gayle, Swayne Thomas (Zain Hylton 57th), Demor McKenzie

Subs not used: Shavon Wilson, Alton Lewis, Zemario Sinclair, Steven Henry

Booked: Coleman (85th)

Portmore United — Benjamin Williams, Jehvonte Hoquee (Chivali Edwards 68th), Ryan Wellington, Lamar Walker, Siegle Knight, Cory Burke, Tevin Shaw, Rosario Harriott, Rondee Smith (Cleon Pryce 68th), Emelio Rousseau, Sheldon McKoy (Hardley Barnes 82nd)

Subs not used: Shaven Paul, Earon Elliott, Jowell Powell, Courtney Allen

Booked: none

Referee: Leon Brown

Assistant referees: Nicholas Anderson, Ojay Duhaney

Fourth official: Andre Farquharson

Match commissary: Gregory Daley