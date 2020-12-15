Vere Technical show good early season form at Tyser-Mills Classics

Vere Technical High School girls showed good early season form at the Tyser-Mills Classics held at Calabar High on Saturday, dominating on the track in the sprint in all classes against the likes of rising powerhouse Hydel High School.

In the Class One 200m, Anna-Lee Robinson took the event in 25.44secs to get things started for her school. Machaeda Linton of Hydel High was second in 25.75secs, while Moesiha Blidgen of Vere Technical High was third in 26.45secs.

In the Class Two 200m, Alana Reid of Hydel High was first in 25.71secs, Moya Mitchell of Vere Technical High was second in 26.13secs, while Shania Myers of Hydel High was third in 26.49secs.

There was a sweep for Vere in the Class Three 200m with Tricha Walker first in 26.24, Aliyah Grant second in 26.35, and Shevaughn Thomas third in 26.40.

It was the same in the Class Four 200m as the Clarendon-based school continued to show their class. Marria Crossfield was first in 26.76, Tiana Oliva was second in 27.11, and Alicia Aspinal was third in 27.63.

The Vere Technical show continued in the Class One 400m with another sweep. Atena Rayson took the event in 57.47, Moesiha Blidgen was second in 57.57, while Krissan Plummer was third in 58.27.

In the Class Two 400m, Dejona Simpson of Hydel High won in 57.11 to stop the Vere Tech streak, while Anurika Sinclair of Vere Tech was second in 1:00.76 minutes and Oneika Brissett of Rusea's High third in 1:02.04 minutes.

However, in the Class Three 400m, Latanya Johnson of Vere Technical won in 1:00.04 minutes, Shemonique Hazel of Hydel High was second in 1:00.12, and Sashashu Hemmings of Hydel High was third in 1:00.46.

Hydel showed their strength in the middle distance, taking the Class One 800m as Shianne DaCosta won in 2:26.41 minutes, Leyone Smith of Vere Tech was second in 2:31.65, and Jade Jones of Maggotty High third in 2:33.95.

Rusea's High had a rare victory in the Class Two 800m. Oneika Brissett was first in 2:26.98 ahead of the Hydel High pair of Dannielle King in 2:28.04 and Dejona Simpson in 2:29.57.

In the Class Three 800m it was first and second for Hydel — Ricaria Campbell winning in 2:31.63 followed by Sashashu Hemmings in 2:33.46. Shaday Swaby of Bustamante High was third in 2:33.76.

In the field, Petersfield High showed their power. In the Class One shot put, Jazmyn James won with a best of 12.59m, Leonie Samuels of Rusea's High was second with 10.96m, and Terrine Lambert of Hydel High third with 10.96m.

In the Class One discus, Cheyanne Fearon of Rusea's High took gold with 41.13m, Terrine Lambert of Hydel High won silver with 37.07m, and Jazmyn James took the bronze with 34.85m.

In Class Two, Zaveine Bowen of Petersfield High took the throwing double. She won the discus with 33.87m ahead of Edna Ball of Vere Technical High (31.78m), and Teashauna McLeod of Vere Technical High (30.69m). In the shot put, Bowen won with 10.80m, ahead of Akelia Wilson of Hydel High with 9.84m.

In the Class Three discus, there was only one competitor, Akelia Wilson of Hydel High, who had a best of 31.12m.

Roxanne Simpson, who competed unattached in the discus and shot put Open, had bests of 43.34m and 10.42m, respectively.

The Class One long jump winner was Brianna Harriott of Bustamante High with 3.90m. The Class Two long jump was won by Breanna Daley of Bustamante High with 4.16m, while in the Class Three long jump, Sabrina Atkinson of Hydel High was first with 4.24m and Calah McDonald of Hydel High second with 3.60m.