Vere United VS Portmore United — Champions look to rebound from opening day loss

Following a shocking loss to newcomers Molynes United on Monday night, defending champions Portmore United will be hoping to rebound and register their first victory of the 2019/20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season today.

But the other promoted outfit Vere United are not about to do them any favours, as they, too, will be hoping to take the scalp of the champions first up at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon.

Portmore United entered the first contest on Monday as overwhelming favourites, but like it was last season when they were beaten 2-1 by Mount Pleasant FA on opening day, Molynes United were also able to exploit their weaknesses with a 3-0 scoreline.

Still, one can never underestimate the grit and determination of a champion, as despite that early loss last season, Portmore United went on to not only finish atop the table and pocket a nice bonus, but also secured a second-consecutive RSPL title.

Head Coach Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner will be very much aware of that and is expected to rally his troops to take all in what should be an entertaining contest.

Gardner will be without midfielder Andre Lewis, who will be away on national duties.

Portmore will again be looking for efficiency from Rondee Smith, Cleon Pryce, Emelio Rousseau, Rosario Harriott and Ventoin Evans among others.

Meanwhile, Vere United, formerly Jamalco FC, are currently on a 22-match unbeaten run across all competitions and will be looking to extend that record in the nation's top-flight league.

Head Coach Michael Bennett and his charges are now raring to go after their first contest against Waterhouse was pushed back due to the latter's participation in the regional club championships.

“The preparation has been good, we have played a few practice games, the most notable one against Mount Pleasant and we drew with them. We are looking forward to the game, we had our last session this morning (yesterday) and we are very optimistic that we will maintain our unbeaten record at home.

“We have maintained most of the balance in our squad from last season, we just added a few players to the set-up to strengthen certain areas, but it's really the same nucleus from last season,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued: “The community is very anxious and happy to be back in the premier league after Jamalco, so now that we are rebranded and under new management everyone is excited about the prospects.

“We expect a bumper crowd and we are going out there to do our best to ensure that we maintain our unbeaten run, so a win tomorrow (today) would bolster everything. No hype, we just want to be very efficient and get the victory if possible, as our goal is to get into the top half of the table and stay up.”

Christopher Randall, Swayne Thomas, Michael Mooreland and Garrington Baker are a few of the Vere United players who could prove a handful for Portmore United.

Gardner admitted that they were shocked at Monday's loss, but he was quick to advise that they have learnt from it.

“The last result shocked us, but most importantly we learnt a lot from it. We assessed our game and used the week to work on all the things we need to work on that we think could've been done better in the first game against Molynes to take us into our game versus Vere this weekend.

“Just like Molynes, we expect Vere to approach the game like a final and we will be approaching the game in the same manner and God's willing with the quality players that we have, a good result will be in our favour. But we definitely intend to put our best foot forward.”