Vere, Waterhouse hunt second wins in rescheduled RSPL fixture

With one win already in the bag, last year's beaten finalists Waterhouse FC and promoted team Vere United will be aiming to secure a second on the trot when they square off in a rescheduled Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) contest at Drewsland stadium today.

The contest, which was scheduled as the first game of the season for both teams, was postponed due to Waterhouse's participation in the regional club championships.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 pm.

Waterhouse opened their campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 victory over hosts Dunbeholden FC at Royal Lakes Sports Complex on Sunday, while Vere United waltzed past champions Portmore United 2-0 at Wembley Centre of Excellence.

The perfect start to their 2019/20 campaign sees both teams on three points, but are currently separated by goal difference — with Vere United currently occupying fifth position and Waterhouse seventh.

They are behind Molynes United and Harbour View FC (six points), Humble Lion (four points), UWI FC and Cavalier FC, also on three points.

Despite their victory, Waterhouse were believed to have lacked attacking fluidity and sharpness, but with the first game rust now out the way a win is anticipated, especially on home turf.

Though this should have been their first game, it has now turned out to be their second of the season, and the Marcel Gayle-coached team would remember a 1-0 defeat in their second outing at the hands of then-promoted Mount Pleasant Football Academy last season.

So they are by no means expected to grandstand against Vere United, and the likes of Kenroy Howell, Tramaine Stewart, Andre Fletcher, Colorado Murray, and first game scorer Stephen Williams, among others, will be expected to be at their best.

For Vere United, formerly Jamalco FC, a victory against Waterhouse FC today would make for an even more intriguing start to their campaign, taking the scalps of both the champions and the beaten finalists in quick succession.

One thing is for certain, Head Coach Michael Bennett and his charges will not be easily beaten, as they aim to preserve a now 23-game unbeaten run across all competitions, and their grit, determination, and all-guns blazing approach will make them a handful for their opponents.

Bennett promised to secure three wins this week, which though not impossible, will not be an easy feat, and a lot will rest on young striker Xhane Reid, as well as Zain Hylton, Renoir Elliott, Michael Moreland, Swayne Thomas, Michael Moreland, and others to get the job done.