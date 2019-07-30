Verratti on Neymar: 'Never heard him say he wanted PSG exit'
PARIS, France (AFP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti said yesterday that Neymar had never told him he wanted to the leave the club.
Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner said in late June the Brazil forward would like to return to Camp Nou.
“I have never heard him say he wanted to leave,” Verratti told French broadcaster RMC.
“Beyond that, I don't know what he has been saying to the club.
“When a player wants to leave, the club should let him leave — depending on the financial conditions agreed by the club of course. But you can't keep a player who wants to leave,” the 26-year-old added.
The world's most expensive footballer, who joined the French champions for 222 million euros (US$252 million), is yet to feature during their preseason tour in Asia, and French media reported he will miss today's game against Sydney in China.
He will also sit out the French Champions Trophy against Rennes in Shenzhen next Saturday, as he completes a six-match domestic ban for an incident involving a fan the last time the teams met, in the French Cup final.
“Of course I would be disappointed to see him leave — he's a great player,” Verratti said, who has been ruled out of the fixture against the Australians.
“It's between him and the club,” the Italy international addded.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy