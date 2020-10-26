Verstappen vows to race past 40th birthday to match Hamilton
PORTIMAO, Portugal (AFP) — Max Verstappen said he will race on beyond his 40th birthday in a bid to match Lewis Hamilton's records after finishing third behind him in yesterday's Portuguese Grand Prix.
The 23-year-old Red Bull driver, widely seen to be a future champion, said he was motivated by the six-time champion Englishman's feats and would bid to match them.
“Lewis was just saying he keeps pushing because he wants to set it (the level) very high so I have to work hard to try and get there,” said Verstappen.
“It's amazing. What can you say? It's an incredible, incredible achievement — 92 victories — and I don't think it stops there. It will go well over 100.
“So, he's pushing me to go until I'm 40 years old or something, but that's good. It's a good motivation as well.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy