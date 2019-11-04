Veteran T&T journalist David Lamy died suddenly
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Veteran sports journalist David Lamy passed away here Friday after collapsing suddenly, media reports have said.
The 80-year-old was rushed to St James Medical facility, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Lamy became a dominant figure in the broadcast of horse racing, his name becoming synonymous with the sport throughout a successful career.
Champion trainer Joe Hadeed described Lamy as an “icon” who was always “fair and balanced”.
“Sports has lost an icon. His legacy is fairness,” Hadeed told the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian newspaper here.
“He listened to everybody; he listened to every side of the problem. He listened to the associations and the athletes. He tried his best to understand what every side was going through and he never took a side. He was always fair and balanced.”
Only last year Lamy received the Alexander B Chapman Award for his outstanding, lifelong service to broadcasting, at the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee awards ceremony.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy