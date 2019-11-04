Veteran T&T journalist David Lamy died suddenly

Monday, November 04, 2019

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Veteran sports journalist David Lamy passed away here Friday after collapsing suddenly, media reports have said.

The 80-year-old was rushed to St James Med­ical fa­cil­i­ty, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Lamy became a dominant figure in the broadcast of horse racing, his name becoming synonymous with the sport throughout a successful career.

Champion trainer Joe Hadeed described Lamy as an “icon” who was always “fair and balanced”.

“Sports has lost an icon. His lega­cy is fair­ness,” Hadeed told the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian newspaper here.

“He lis­tened to every­body; he lis­tened to every side of the prob­lem. He lis­tened to the as­so­ci­a­tions and the ath­letes. He tried his best to un­der­stand what every side was go­ing through and he nev­er took a side. He was al­ways fair and bal­anced.”

Only last year Lamy received the Alexan­der B Chap­man Award for his outstanding, lifelong service to broadcasting, at the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee awards ceremony.

