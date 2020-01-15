Violet Kickers rally late to end 2-2 with Bogue

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Alando McIntosh scored two second-half goals as Violet Kickers rallied to earn a 2-2 draw with Bogue FC at UDC Field on Monday as the teams kicked off their season in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League.

Bogue FC led 2-0 at the half-time break, but took their feet off the gas and allowed the former champions to rally and share the points.

In another game on Monday, Melbourne Mind Games and Fire House FC played out a 0-0 draw at Albion that left Heights FC at the top in Zone Two with three points followed by four teams on one point.

Reggae Youths and Irwin FC are tied on three points in Zone One followed by Granville FC and Cambridge FC.

At the UDC Field on Monday, Bogue FC scored twice in a five-minute span in the first half with Christopher Johnson giving them the lead in the 31st minute and Diego Clarke adding a second in the 35th.

McIntosh took full advantage of two pieces of sloppy defending to score a brace and get his team back into the game.

McIntosh pulled a goal back in the 49th minute when he outpaced the Bogue FC defence and lifted the ball over the hands of the advancing Marquies Malcolm in the Bogue FC goal.

McIntosh was gifted a second goal when Malcolm misplayed a back pass to the Violet Kickers player and he rifled it into the top left-hand corner of the goal in the 60th minute.

Violet Kickers just missed scoring a third goal late in the game when Malcolm dropped a ball, but the attacking player mistakenly kicked the portly goalkeeper on his hands instead of the ball.