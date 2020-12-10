Virtual town hall meeting to address COVID's impact on sport tonight

A special event will be hosted online tonight to look specifically at the effects of COVID-19 on student athletes across the country.

The event, aptly dubbed “COVID Mash Up Wi Sports - Virtual Townhall Event”, will look at issues being faced and dealt with by the vast majority of student athletes in Jamaica.

Among the persons listed to speak are Keith Wellington, principal of St Elizabeth Technical High School and president of ISSA; track and field coach at Excelsior High David Riley and Andre Virtue of Ballaz Academy.

The event was conceptualised by the board of the Dominic Allessandro James Foundation, otherwise known as the “Delly Foundation”.

Alfred McDonald, co-chairman of the board of the foundation explained how the idea came about.

“At a meeting of the Board, the matter of the impact of COVID 19 on student athletes was discussed, including the fact that many appear to be in a state of uncertainty and hopelessness concerning future prospects for competing/studying locally and internationally.

“Given our focus on the wholistic development of student athletes, the Board decided that we needed to provide an opportunity for the young people to get reliable information and guidance on the matter,” he said.

The event can be viewed live on YouTube and Faceboo k to help those who are struggling to cope with the detrimental effects of COVID-19.

“The primary target audience is student athletes of all sporting disciplines who are affected by the pandemic. The parents/guardians of the students are also expected to benefit as they will provide support to the students,” said McDonald.

The board is hoping that those in attendance will benefit in a number of ways.

“We are hoping that student athletes will adopt a positive, hopeful attitude about their future, in spite of the disruptions caused by the pandemic. We also hope that they will know how to occupy themselves mentally and physically during this downtime when they have been restricted from regular sporting activities and that students and parents will receive up-to-date information on the short to medium term plans for high school sports in Jamaica and therefore be able to make personal plans/decisions accordingly,” McDonald said.

The effects of the shutdown of sports is something that board members are acutely aware, McDonald revealed.

“Some of the board members are parents of student athletes and are therefore sensitive to the issues that are of concern to them and their friends/colleagues. In fact, at the time that the decision was taken to host the event, we were aware that some students were hoping to take up sporting scholarships overseas and the prospects were cancelled/affected as a result of the pandemic,” McDonald noted.

The success of tonight's event will determine whether or not there will be further virtual Town Hall events on the subject.

“This event is not being planned as a series, however, based on the feedback, the Board will determine if we should arrange follow up discussions on the topic,” McDonald said.

The foundation will continue to look at other areas to serve student athletes in the future in addition to the Town Hall event McDonald disclosed.

“It should be noted that the Foundation does plan to host other events in the future that will assist students to have a better appreciation for living a balanced life (academics, sports, spiritual, social, etcetera, and this also includes an appreciation for good health and nutrition,” McDonald stated.

The Dominic Allessandro James Foundation was formed following the tragic death of Dominic James while representing St George's College in the Manning Cup in 2016.

— Dwayne Richards