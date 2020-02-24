Virtue's Liguanea stay perfect in Magnum/KSAFA Super League

Liguanea United remained perfect after match day four in the Magnum/KSAFA Super League when they stopped Rockfort FC 2-0 at Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College last Sunday.

The young Liguanea team features a number of schoolboy footballers who have impressed since the start of the season.

Liguanea condemned Rockfort to their third defeat of the season as the east Kingston-based team remains winless from four starts.

The more experienced Rockfort team began the game on the front foot but, despite dominating ball possession, failed to create any real openings or put the Liguanea defence under any real pressure.

The first real chance of the game fell to Saqlain Waul of Liguanea United whose shot on the half-volley went over the crossbar.

An even better chance fell to Tavar Lawrence after a good team move, but Russell Hosung produced a blinder of a save to deny Liguanea.

A long ball over the top caught the Liguanea defence napping, but Calvin Campbell skied his effort as he stretched to make contact with the ball at the end of a goalless first half.

Liguanea Coach Andre Virtue introduced some experience in his team at the start of the second half, as he brought on his Captain Mitchily Waul who had an immediate impact.

Waul brought out another spectacular save from the Rockfort veteran goalkeeper who dove to his right to parry a shot that was heading into the corner of the net in the 47th minute.

Hosung, who had a brilliant night between the sticks, was called into action yet again after a Lawrence takedown from a long diagonal was followed by a shot on target.

Romario Smiekle almost squeezed the ball home for Rockfort against the run of play, but the ball went just wide of the right upright.

But Liguanea would be rewarded for their good play in the 73rd minute when Shadean Goslin headed home at the back post as he reacted quickest to another save from Hosung.

Lawrence then sealed the win for Liguanea when he side-footed home his team's second from eight yards in the 86th minute.

For Virtue, exposing his players is just as important as winning games at this stage of the season.

“We started a little sluggish in the first half; I think we allowed them to have some opportunities which allowed them into the game and let them build on their confidence. We played a few different players, giving them an opportunity, which is important because the season is long,” he said.

After four wins on the trot Virtue was happy that his team checked all the boxes as they vaulted to the summit of Zone A with maximum 12 points.

“I am definitely happy with the win, happy with the three points, happy with the two goals scored and a clean sheets — a lot of positives,” he said.

Rockfort Head Coach Omar Henry thought things fell apart for his team in the second half when they started to chase the game.

“We played a better first half; in the second half we had a tame start. We lapsed and the counter-attacks start to hit us, because we were hungry for goals and we started to expose ourselves,” he noted.

While Liguanea United lead Zone A with 12 points, Rockfort remain rooted at the foot of the group with one point and a goal difference of minus eight. The other teams in the zone are Central Kingston in second spot on eight points, Boys' Town third on seven, Brown's Town fourth on four points and Santos on one point — but with a better goal difference of minus three in fifth.

— Dwayne Richards