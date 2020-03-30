Volleyball tournaments postponed

As the sporting world grapples with the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), volleyball has not been spared, as the Jamaica Volleyball Association was set to compete in a number of tournaments which have been postponed.

The CAZOVA Under-23 Championship was scheduled to take place in the Dominican Republic from April 5-12, with Jamaica participating in both the men's and women's categories. This championship has been postponed.

The Jamaican women were to participate in the CAZOVA Senior World Championship Qualification in Guadeloupe, from June 1-8 and that has also been postponed.

No new dates for the above have been decided.

Meanwhile, the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour has 10 tournaments scheduled for 2020. Already the first four tours have been postponed. Tours in Mexico, Cuba, and Dominican Republic have not yet been rescheduled, but the one for the Cayman Islands is now set for September.

Jamaica has hosted this tournament three times and is expected to host in November.

The NORCECA Beach Tournaments are used to improve rankings that are used to qualify for the Commonwealth, CAC, Pan American and the 2024 Olympic Games.

Also, the club league, which started on March 7, has been suspended indefinitely.