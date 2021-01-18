Voting statutes under review at JFF

The controversial issue regarding the number of delegates who vote at the congress of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is under review for change.

This was announced by the president of the JFF, Michael Ricketts, at the annual general meeting held in St Mary last Saturday.

“We have begun work on the revision of the statutes under the guidance of Fifa,” he said.

Discussions began with a Fifa representative who visited the island in 2020. Since then, Fifa has sent some proposals which a task force established by the board (JFF) has examined and given comments back to Fifa. This is a process that you as delegates and the broader football fraternity will be actively involved in as decision makers.

The JFF boss, who had publicly voiced support for broadening of the process, said: “I want to reassure and commit that in the coming period, through all means available to us, face to face, through town hall meetings or virtually, stakeholders will be part of the process of discussion before final decision at congress.

There are a number of best practices that will be part of the process of the review.

He said a review of the definition of memberships with the aim of widening and deepening the current membership structure is taking place. “The representation here at our annual general meeting as well as voting rights at congress could change based on best practices,” Ricketts stated.

The change to reduce the delegates from over 130 to the existing 13 were made under former president, the late Captain Horace Burrell.

Ricketts also said that the ongoing review and consultation involves term limits.