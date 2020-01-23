WADA yet to ask to retest samples, say UK doping chiefs

London , United Kingdom (AFP) — UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) chiefs said yesterday that they have not received a request from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to retest samples as part of the global body's probe into Alberto Salazar's controversial Oregon Project.

WADA said in November it would look again at samples belonging to athletes who trained at the now-defunct facility after American Coach Salazar was banned for four years over doping violations last year.

Former Olympic champion Mo Farah, who trained in Oregon between 2010 and 2017, sent a tweet on Tuesday to say he was happy for any of his previous samples to be retested.

Farah has never failed a drugs test and there is no suggestion that the British runner was involved in any of the improprieties.

In a statement, UKAD said that it “has not refused any request from WADA”.

“To clarify, at this moment in time we have not received any request from WADA for reanalysis of samples we hold for any sportsperson,” it added.

“On the specific subject of the Nike Oregon Project, in November 2019 we proactively offered to assist WADA in their endeavours and to date we have received no such request for any assistance.

“We have been clear that we are happy to assist any anti-doping organisation including WADA.

“We want to assure athletes and the general public that catching cheats and keeping sport clean is at the heart of what we do, and we have a wide number of robust programmes including testing, investigations and education to protect sport.”

Farah tweeted on Tuesday to say: “I've seen reports of my name in connection to UKAD and WADA about sample retesting.

“Just to be clear, I was not consulted about this and as I've said many times, I am happy for any anti-doping body to test any of my previous samples anytime.”