Wadadah atop Zone Two in Western Confed Super League

COOPER'S PEN, Trelawny — Former champions Wadadah Football Club returned to the top of Zone Two while Falmouth United held on to their lead in Zone One with one round of games left to be played before the end-of-round finalists are decided in the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League.

Wadadah FC avenged their first-round loss with a 3-1 beating of 10-man Coopers Pen to take over the lead in Zone Two on more goals scored ahead of Sandals South Coast, both on 16 points, and one more than FC Reno.

Falmouth United are rounding into form at the right time, winning their last three after they blanked George's Plain FC 3-0 in Sav-la-Mar to stay at the top of Zone One with 19 points, one more than defending champions Faulkland FC who came from a goal down to beat Super Star FC 2-1 in Lucea.

Montego Bay United slipped up after being held 0-0 by Harmony FC at Bounty Hall and are on 16 points.

At Cooper's Pen Community Centre, three of the four goals came in the final nine minutes when Cooper's Pen FC were down to 10 players, but it took Wadadah FC 56 minutes to break the deadlock when Hardley Barnes scored his first goal of the season.

Evardo Chambers made it 2-0 in the 82nd minute before Gary Anderson pulled one back for the hosts in the 86th minute, but Keimo Dyer restored Wadadah FC's two-goal advantage with a stoppage-time goal.

Cooper' s Pen FC were reduced to 10 players in the 75th minute when Javon Johnson was sent off.

Falmouth United, the only unbeaten team in the competition, extended their run without conceding a goal to four games since the start of the return round with goals from Peter Campbell in the 39th minute, Donte Green in the 64th minute, and Antonio Radcliff in the 89th minute, as they downed George's Plain for the second time this season.

Falkland FC won for the first time in three games but had to come from behind after Super Star FC led at half-time through Raheem Graham's 40th-minute goal.

Ewan Barton, whose only other goal had come in their opening game, pulled Faulkland FC level in the 52nd, while O'Brien Robinson scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.

Despite playing with just 10 men from the 17th minute after Paul Salmon was sent off, Sandals South Coast managed to come from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against FC Reno.

Tavar Thompson gave FC Reno the lead before Dayne Hasley scored for Sandals South Coast in the 80th minute.

Hopewell United's valiant attempt to come from a 0-4 deficit against Lilliput Rover fell short when they lost 3-4 in an entertaining game at UDC field in Montego Bay.

Prior to the game Lilliput had scored a single goal — an own goal — in their only other win, but exploded for four in the first half on Sunday, while Hopewell United doubled their tally on the season after having scored just three goals in their previous eight games.

Tarrick Dixon and Kemar Reynolds scored doubles for Lilliput Rovers who appeared well on their way to an easy win before Hopewell United stormed back in the second half.

Tyrique Clarke, who came off the bench at the start of the second half, scored in the 52nd and 62nd minutes, and Anthony Marks got a third in the 70th minute as Hopewell United cut the margin to a single goal.

Marks could have drawn Hopewell United level in the 80th minute but his point-blank header went straight to goalkeeper Nyron Campbell.