Wadadah, Coopers Pen take aim at zone summit

TUCKER, St James — Former champions Wadadah FC and promoted Coopers Pen FC will be seeking to take the lead in Zone Two of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League when they meet at Wespow Park today in one of two games.

Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games and are tied on six points with leaders FC Reno. A win for one today would see them assume the lead, at least for 24 hours, with FC Reno set to play tomorrow.

Also today, Hopewell United and Lilliput Rovers, who both ended losing skids in the last round, will meet at Orchard Community Centre in Hopewell.

At Wespow Park both teams will be hoping to get back to winning ways after Wadadah FC were spanked 3-0 by FC Reno, while Coopers Pen FC had their two-game winning start snapped when they were upset by Lilliput Rovers 0-1 at home.

Since then, Coopers Pen were also beaten in the Trelawny FA KO final by Holland United on Sunday and will hope to avoid a third-straight loss.

After back to back wins to open their campaign, Wadadah FC ran into an FC Reno team coming off a defeat to Coopers Pen FC. The Daniel Ricketts-coached outfit will be hoping Kemiro James and Matthew Thorpe can lead them to a win after the team scored five goals in their first two games, as they will go up against a Coopers Pen defence that has only given up one goal so far.

Hugh-George Watson has scored two of Coopers Pen FC's three goals so far and along with Oshane Harris, will be hoping to keep the Wadadah FC defence busy.

At Orchard the home team Hopewell United, semi-finalists last season, will be seeking their first win of the season and are coming off a draw against Sandals South Coast after losing their first two games of the season.