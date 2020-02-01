Wadadah host Reno in Western Confed Super League

TUCKER, St James — Former champions Wadadah Football Club and FC Reno, separated by one point at the top of Zone Two, will meet in what could be an exciting game in the return round of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League at Wespow Park today at 3:00 pm.

Wadadah FC, last season's beaten finalists, will be hoping to avenge a first-round 0-3 loss that precipitated a three-game losing skid, but have fought their way back into contention.

Two points separate the top four teams in Zone Two, with FC Reno leading with 13 points, Wadadah FC and Sandals South Coast both on 12 points, and Coopers Pen FC on 11. They are still in contention for a place in the end-of-round final.

Defending champions Faulkland FC lead Zone One on goal difference over Montego Bay United who they will play tomorrow, both on 14 points, with Falmouth United a point back in third place.

Five games are scheduled for Sunday.

Both teams in today's game are coming off wins last weekend and confidence will be high, as they have scored the most goals in the zone so far — FC Reno with 13, including four they scored against Coopers Pen last week, and Wadadah FC with 11.

Wadadah FC have scored five goals in their last two games, both wins, and after adding players in the transfer window, will fancy their chances.

The veteran Kemiro James will lead the attack along with Matthew Thorpe and Kingsley Alcock, while FC Reno could be relying on Shamar Bernard who has scored in back-to-back games, Jerome Forbes, and Tavar Thompson.

— Paul Reid