Wadadah seek lead in Western Confed Super League
TUCKER, St James — Former champions Wadadah FC could take over the lead in Zone Two of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League today if they can beat Hopewell United at Wespow Park, starting at 3:00 pm.
Wadadah FC snapped a three-game losing skid last weekend with a big 4-0 win over Lilliput Rovers and another win today would see them jump from third to first place, even if temporarily, as five other games will be played tomorrow.
Hopewell United are also coming off their first win of the season, upsetting FC Reno 2-1 to extend their unbeaten run to four games, and will be hoping to avenge their first-round loss today.
The former champions have boosted their team with the addition of several young players in the January transfer window, adding attacking players Solano Birch and Raheim Heaven from Cornwall College, as well as highly rated defender Clifton Subban who played for Frome Technical in the schoolboys' season and for George's Plain in the Super League.
— Paul Reid
