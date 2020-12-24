Walker highlights 9-race programme with five-timer

Former champion jockey Omar Walker was the toast at Caymanas Park yesterday as he booted home five winners on the nine-race programme to upstage joint leaders Dane Nelson and Anthony Thomas, who are tied on 84 winners atop the 2020 jockeys' championship.

Th former six-time champion Walker completed his five-timer with the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Universal Boss, who won the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance over the five-straight course. Universal Boss came from behind horses to win the three-year-old and upward event by a length and a quarter ahead of Capturemyship and England's Rose, who were engaged in a ding-dong battle throughout.

The final time of 56.4 seconds was just shades outside of the Track Record of 56.1 seconds jointly-owned by Musical Maestro and Ministerofjustice.

Walker's other winners on the day were Papa Albert in the third race for trainer Ryan Darby; Action Ann for trainer Christopher Pearson in the fifth race and Superluminal and Double Crown for trainer Ian Parsard in the seventh and eighth races, respectively.

The win by Papa Albert was Darby's 400th of his career.

Meanwhile, Nelson, a former three-time champion, rode one winner to join Thomas, 2018 champion, at the top of the standing on 84 winners. Thomas was winless for the second-consecutive raceday. Nelson's winner was Stanislaus for trainer Steven Todd in the second race.

Fascination, trained by David Lee Sin and ridden by apprentice Calvin Bailey, won the Leslie McRae Memorial Trophy over five-and-a-half furlongs, while The Joshua Morrison Memorial Cup was won by De Inevitable, who was ridden by Christopher Mamdeen for trainer Colin Ferguson.

Racing continues on Saturday and Sunday.

—Ruddy Allen