Walker Jr takes one-stroke lead in JGA Amateur Champs

ROSE HALL, St James — Sebert Walker Jr will take a one-stroke lead into today's final round of the Jamaica Golf Association National Amateur Championships, after shooting an even par 72 on yesterday's second round for a two-round score of one over par 145 at the White Witch Golf Course in Rose Hall, St James.

The US-based teenager maintained his steady play from Friday's first day to lead defending champion Justin Burrowes by one shot, after Burrowes was two under par with two holes to go yesterday.

Today's final round, which is set to start at 9:00 am with a shotgun format, promises exciting competition with five shots separating the top five players. William Knibbs, who shared the first-round lead with Walker Jr and Rocco Lopez, is in third place on three over par 147, followed by Lopez on four over 148, and former champion Sean Morris on five over par 149.

Walker, whose father is the professional at the nearby Cinnamon Hills course and is based in Delaware in the USA, said while he had a good round, he is hoping for better today.

“I had a solid day today...I was quite consistent throughout the day, however, I could not get anything going for the most part [as] I had some birdies, but also the same number of bogeys. So, I finished even par. I am looking to fire a little bit more [today] and get more birdies and make use of them,” he said.

Walker played the first nine holes at one over par after a bogey on the par-four second hole, but got back two strokes with birdies on the 10th and 14th holes to go one under par on the day.

He, however, dropped a shot on the 15th hole to finish even par on the day.

Burrowes, who was fourth after the first day — a shot back of the leaders — had an up and down day, his seven birdies between the sixth and the 15th holes spoiled by a double bogey and five other bogies.

— Paul Reid