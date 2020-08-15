Wallace keeps Swifts unbeaten, Nelson leads Magpies comeback

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia (CMC) — Trinidadian star Samantha Wallace kept up her excellent start to the new Suncorp Super Netball League as she inspired reigning champions New South Wales Swifts to their third win on the trot there Wednesday.

Up against Adelaide Thunderbirds at the University of the Sunshine Coast Stadium here, Swifts endured little difficulty as they strolled to a 66-51 victory to remain unbeaten in the competition.

The 26-year-old Wallace netted 27 goals form 30 attempts and got support from Helen Housby who chipped in with 21 from 27 and Sophie Garbin, who scored ten from 13 attempts.

For the losers, Lenize Potgieter led with 18 goals from 19 attempts while Sasha Glasgow shot 18 from 19.

Goal-shooter Wallace scored seven goals in the opening quarter while Housby led with 11 as Swifts stormed to an early 18-10 lead at the end of the period.

And behind a further seven goals from Wallace in the second quarter, Swifts established a comfortable 35-23 lead at the half-time whistle.

The third quarter proved an even affair with Thunderbirds matching Swifts 12-12, as Wallace managed only three goals.

But Swifts finished strongly, out-scoring their opponents 19-16 in the final quarter with Wallace dominating for the Sydney-based unit.

At Nissan Arena in Brisbane, Jamaican Jhaniele Fowler-Reid was again outstanding but her West Coast Fever lost for the second time in three outings with a 75-68 defeat to Giants Netball.

Fever appeared headed for victory when they led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter but they were outplayed over the three remaining quarters to miss out.

Fowler-Reid led the scoring for Fever with 58 goals from 66 attempts but it was Australian Caitlin Bassett who emerged as the real hero, scoring 47 from 53 attempts in a superb exhibition of shooting.

England international Joanne Harten chipped in with 22 from 25 as Giants Netball turned the tables, beginning in the second quarter when they out-scored Fever 22-15.

Leading 39-35 at the half, Giants Netball did just enough to stay ahead in the second half and claim their first win of the season.

In the other game at the venue, Sunshine Girl Shimona Nelson conjured up a massive performance as Collingwood Magpies rallied from a four-goal half-time deficit to beat Romelda Aiken's Queensland Firebirds 58-54.

Firebirds led 32-28 at the interval but then suffered a second half meltdown – especially in the final quarter when they were dominated 15-9.

Nelson, 22, scored 42 goals from 45 attempts, completely taking the spotlight from her fellow Jamaican goal shooter Aiken who managed 37 goals from 42 attempts for the losers.

Melbourne Vixens, who beat Sunshine Coast Lightning at the USC Stadium, are one of two unbeaten teams in the league along with Swifts on 12 points.