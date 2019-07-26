Walton fires Knights to opening win after Gayle fails

TORONTO, Canada (CMC) — Superstar Chris Gayle failed, but fellow West Indies batsman Chadwick Walton lashed a robust Man-of-the-Match unbeaten half-century as Vancouver Knights made a successful start to the defence of their Global T20 Canada title with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Toronto Nationals here yesterday.

Chasing 160 in the opening match of the tournament at the CAA Centre, Vancouver found themselves slumping at 36 for two in the fifth over before Walton, with a 35-ball 59 not out and South African Rassie van der Dussen, 65 not out off 43 deliveries, saw their side to victory.

Walton crunched four fours and four sixes while van der Dussen punched four fours and three sixes, as the pair added 126 in an unbroken third-wicket partnership.

Tobias Visee (20) had added 30 off 22 balls for the first wicket with Gayle before falling in the fourth over, caught at long leg off Guyana-born Canada ODI fast bowler Jeremy Gordon.

And seamer Mark Montfort then claimed the prized wicket with Gayle, shattering the left-hander's stumps as he missed a wild swing in the next over.

Heinrich Klaasen and Rodrigo Thomas had both earlier top-scored with 41 after the Nationals, sent in, reached 159 for five off their 20 overs.

West Indies batsman Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 30 off just 13 balls with two fours and three sixes to help Nationals finish strongly.

New Zealand star Brendon McCullum perished cheaply up front for four, pulling South Africa fast bowler Andile Phehlukwayo to mid-wicket in the fifth over.

Thomas, who struck three fours and sixes in a 31-ball knock, put on 42 for the second wicket with Calum MacLeod (17) before Klaasen and captain Yuvraj Singh (14) added a further 38 for the fourth wicket.

Klaasen struck two fours and four sixes in a cameo 20-ball knock before giving way to Pollard's fireworks at the death.

The Global T20 Canada features six teams, including several current and former West Indies players, and runs until August 11.