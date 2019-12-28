Walton, Simmons help Challengers extend lead

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — The West Indies pair of Chadwick Walton and Lendl Simmons played only small roles but their Chattogram Challengers did enough to beat Dhaka Platoon by six wickets in the Bangladesh Premier League here yesterday.

Asked to chase a paltry 125 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Challengers got home with eight balls remaining to complete their sixth win in eight matches and extend their lead at the top of the seven-team table.

Walton struck 25 from 16 balls, while Simmons made 15, but it was Man of the Match Imrul Kayes, with an unbeaten 54 from 53 deliveries, who marshalled the run chase.

The Challengers captain counted five fours and two sixes, posting 41 for the third wicket with Walton who belted a four and three sixes in his brief stay at the crease.

Simmons had earlier looked ominous in belting two sixes in his 12-ball stay before falling to a catch at the wicket off seamer Mashrafe Mortaza.

Sent in, Platoon could only muster 124 for nine off their 20 overs, with Mominul Haque top-scoring with 32 from 34 balls and Wahab Riaz, batting at number nine, lashing two fours in 23 off 15 deliveries.

Challengers are on 12 points, four clear of second-place Rajshahi Royals.