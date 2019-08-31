Waterhouse, Arnett Gardens score big wins in Women's Premier League

DEFENDING champions Waterhouse FC and Arnett Gardens FC scored big wins as the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees and Partners Co-operative Credit Union Women's Premier League continued on Wednesday.

Waterhouse crushed Clarendon's Royal Lakes FC 10-0 at Lakes Pen to register their first win from two starts in Zone A. Shantel Bailey scored a four-timer for Waterhouse in the 10th, 42nd, 45th, and 48th minutes. Davia Richards in the 56th and 63rd, Lancey Ann Murray in the 59th and 64th minutes, Latoya Duhaney 17th, and an own goal in the 25th minute, accounted for the others.

Coach Xavier Gilbert said it was a better performance than their opening drawn (1-1) match. “The players made good use of the scoring opportunities they created and came out with a convincing win,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arnett Gardens whipped Frazsiers Whip FC 7-1 at Anthony Spalding Sports Complex to register their second-straight win from two outings in Zone B.

Frazsiers Whip on the other hand, were suffering their second defeat from as many matches in Zone B. They had lost 0-3 to Cavalier Soccer Club in their first match last Saturday, while Arnett Gardens defeated Rangers FC 4-1.

Shenel Spence in the 10th and 70th minutes, Sherika Williams in the fourth and 37th minutes, Kaena-Shae Thomas in the 35th, Kadian Edwards in the 51st, and Brittany McGrath in the 90th minutes, were the scorers for the winners.

The lone goal for Frazsiers Whip was scored by Kelly Nunez in the 24th minute.

Arnett Gardens Coach Tamara Williams said her team played much better than in its opening game with Rangers FC and she was now looking forward to her next game against Cavalier.

Frazsiers Whip's Coach Jerome Watt lamented the fact that his team had to play its first two games away from home, but admitted that his players failed to adequately cover the opposition and paid the price.

Arnett Gardens quickly went on the attack and were 2-0 up through goals from Williams and Spence.

Frazsiers Whip gradually came into their own and produced several threatening, attacking plays through the combination of Nunez, Omelia Grant, Ashley Logan and Moesha Beecher, before Nunez scored.

But Arnett Gardens hit back with two more goals to go into the half-time break leading 4-1.

Six minutes into the second half they went further ahead through Edwards, Spence and McGrath.

In the other Zone B matches played last Wednesday, last year's beaten finalist Cavalier Soccer Club whipped Northern Queens FC 5-0 at Ewarton Sports Club.

Cavalier's scorers were Khadine Salmon in the 15th and 74th minutes, Peterkaye Reid in the 60th and 87th minutes, and Rena Gordon in the 41st minute. The win was the second-consecutive from two outings for Cavalier.

Crystal Walker's 58th minute strike gave The University of the West Indies (UWI) Women's FC a 1-0 win over Rangers FC at the St Mary Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, in matches played in Zone A Olympic Gardens registered their first win by beating Real MoBay 3-1 at Cling Cling Oval. The scorers for the winners were Stephanie Morgan in the 13th minute, Shanique Smith in the 56th and Kerall Whyte in the 73rd minute, while Shania Wright netted for the losers in the 50th minute.

Real Mona recorded their first win from two starts, clipping Trelawny Women's FC 2-1 through goals from Shantae Ashley and Tyesha Nelson in the second and 52nd minutes, respectively. Nattedia Williams scored the lone goal for the losers in the 10th minute.

The competition continues today with six matches scheduled to start at 3:30 pm.

Today's games

Zone A

Real Mona FC vs Olympic Gardens FC @ Buttercup Park

Trelawny Women's FC vs Waterhouse FC @ Elleston Wakeland Centre

Real Mobay AFC vs Royal Lakes FC @ UDC Playing field

Zone B

Cavalier SC vs Arnett Gardens @Alpha Boys Institute

Northern Queens FC vs Rangers FC @ Ewarton Sports Complex

UWI Women's FC vs Frazsiers Whip FC @ UWI Bowl, Mona