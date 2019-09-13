Waterhouse handed newcomers Vere United their first loss in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL). A 2-0 win in their rescheduled game at Waterhouse Stadium lifted the hosts to third spot with six points.

Former Tivoli Gardens striker Colorado Murray continued his good form for Waterhouse by opening the scoring in the 35th minute, before Stephen Williams sealed the victory with a goal in the 90+4 minute.

It was Waterhouse's second win from two games but it was not an easy one as Clarendon-based Vere United, formerly Jamalco, more than matched their more fancied opponents, and could have left with at least a point.

Instead they suffered their first loss coming off an encouraging 2-0 win over champions Portmore United on Sunday. They slipped one spot to sixth with three points.

It wasn't the most pleasing game on the eye but both teams fought hard, showing that at this point, there is not much difference in quality among the teams in the premier League.

Waterhouse, from their exploits in the Concacaf League, knocking out defending champions Herediano of Costa Rica and seasoned RSPL campaigners, might have been expected to brush aside a Vere team playing lower-tier Super League football just last season.

Despite a lukewarm display, they did secure the win.

Head coach Marcel Gayle acknowledged that his team struggled at times to break down Vere.

“It wasn't a comfortable win but we are satisfied. I mean two goals, a clean sheet and we did what we expected to do,” noted Gayle.

Vere, who stunned Portmore United days ago, showed that they are a force to be reckoned with as they played it simple and indeed created a few chances but were left empty-handed.

Veteran Sean Coleman was a tower of strength in the middle of the park for Vere, and along with goalkeeper Jovell Plunkett, and company, they held their own quite well.