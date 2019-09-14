Waterhouse, cavalier favoured to secure mid-season final berths

ZONE A leaders and defending champions Waterhouse FC will look to secure their place in the mid-season final as the first round of the 2019 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees Co-operative Credit Union Women's Premier League continues today at five venues beginning at 3:30 pm.

Cavalier FC, who lead Zone B, are comfortably placed to reach the mid-season final.

Waterhouse will host Real MoBay FC at their Drewsland Mini Stadium at 3:30 pm, while Cavalier will be playing at home to The University of the West Indies (UWI) Women's FC at National Stadium East tomorrow at 2:30 pm.

The mid-season final is be contested by the teams finishing in first place from Zone A and Zone B at the completion of round one of the preliminary rounds.

Waterhouse lead Zone A on 10 points, followed by Olympic Gardens with eight, Real MoBay on seven, Real Mona FC on five, Royal Lakes with three, and Trelawny Women's without a point, all from four matches each.

In Zone B Cavalier are on top with 12 points, followed by UWI Women's on seven, Arnett Gardens FC a point further back, Northern Queens FC on four, one ahead of Frazsiers Whip FC, with Rangers FC bringing up the rear without a point. All teams have played four games apart from The UWI and Arnett Gardens, who have played three matches.

Meanwhile, the Xavier Gilbert-coached Waterhouse should be favourites to come out with the win against Real MoBay from the parish of St James.

Although still unbeaten, Waterhouse cannot take any chances against their opponents who have only lost one game. Waterhouse could very well go on a goal-scoring spree through Shantel Bailey, Davia Richards, Tarania Clarke, Lacey Ann Murray, and Latoya Duhaney.

Real MoBay will have to play exceptionally well to deny the attacking charge of the hosts. They should depend on their top goalscorer Danique Wilson to lead their charge for victory.

The Everdean Scarlett-coached Cavalier are the only team not to have dropped a point so far. They have scored 19 goals without conceding and look likely to continue on that path by trying to register another resounding win against UWI Women's. This game is scheduled to be played tomorrow at 2:30 pm.

Cavalier's victory hunt should surround Renae Gordon, who scored six goals last week, along with Shanice Irons, Peterkaye Green, and Khedine Salmon.

The UWI have not lost a game and have a game in hand against Arnett Gardens. That game was called off last Saturday due to bad weather. They will hope that Sherona Forrester and Shanhaine Nelson can keep up with the pace of Cavalier and come out with a surprise win to have a chance of a place in the mid-season final.

Olympic Gardens who will host Trelawny Women's FC at Cling Cling Oval with an outside chance of making the mid-season final should Waterhouse lose to Real MoBay.

Real Mona should come out winning against Royal Lakes FC at Buttercup Park in Mona, while Frazsiers Whip should defeat Rangers on their home ground at Owen Palmer Community Centre.

Today’s matches



ZONE A 3:30 pm

Waterhouse FC vs Real MoBay FC

Olympic Gardens FC vs Trelawny Women’s FC

Real Mona FC vs Royal Lakes FC



ZONE B 3:30 pm

Frazsiers Whip FC vs Rangers FC

5:00 pm Arnett Gardens FC vs Northern Queen’s FC.



*Home teams are named first.

—Gerald Reid