Waterhouse, Cavalier maintain unbeaten streak in Women's Premier League

DEFENDING Champions Waterhouse FC and Cavalier SC maintained their unbeaten streak as the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees Co-operative Credit Union Women's Premier League continued on Saturday.

Waterhouse whipped Trelawny Women's FC 5-0 at Elleston Wakeland Centre to chalk up their second win from three starts in Zone A. Davia Richards scored a brace in the 47th and 57th minutes to lead the way.

The other scorers for Waterhouse were Shantel Bailey in the second minute, Laceyann Murray in the 68th, and an own goal in the 70th minute from Trelawny's goalkeeper Chanta Adams.

Meanwhile, Cavalier Soccer Club made it three consecutive wins from three outings through a brace from Shanice Irons in the 26th and 52nd minutes, to lead her team to a 2-0 win over Arnett Gardens FC at Alpha Institute on South Camp Road.

The Everdean Scarlett-coached Cavalier had defeated Arnett Gardens in the semi-finals last year with a more organised brand of football.

Scarlett said he badly wanted to beat Arnett Gardens, as they had been scoring heavily against their opponents and he wanted to stop their progress.

“I am very pleased with the performance of the team, and especially the defence, which I think is the best in the competition. They stood out extremely well against Arnett by thwarting any scoring opportunities they created,” Scarlett said.

He added that he was looking forward to winning his next match against Rangers FC and the other game with UWI Women's FC, to achieve the aim of qualifying for the mid-season final.

Tamara Williams, coach of Arnett Gardens, said she was unhappy with the performance of her team, as their minds were not focused enough for the encounter, highlighted by the high number of poor passes.

“They allowed Cavalier to control the match as they capitalised well on our mistakes and got the goals to win. They played well and were more focused throughout the entire match,” Williams said.

She added that her players would have to rebound by winning their next two matches against UWI Women's and Northern Queens to have a chance of reaching the mid-season final.

From the opening whistle Cavalier had the better of play, as Arnett Gardens defence came under heavy pressure, especially through Irons and Rena Gordon who were the main instigators of the attacking plays.

Cavalier got their first goal from a left-flank attack between Deana Grant and Jamelia Henry that gave Irons the chance to lob the ball to the far right-hand corner of goalkeeper Shaquille Laing.

In the second half, Cavalier were in full control of the game as their coordination of passes and good defensive work were too much for Arnett Gardens.

Gordon had three good opportunities to score, and on all three occasions goalkeeper Laing did well to thwart her efforts by advancing from her line to block attempts at goal with her feet and hands.

Laing mishandled a 40-yard free kick from Henry, and Irons reacted quickest to lob her and double Cavalier's advantage.

In other Zone A matches played last Saturday, Real Mona FC and Olympic Gardens FC played to a 1-1 draw at Buttercup Park in Mona. Serena Duckie gave Olympic Gardens a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute before Tanesia Vassell scored the equaliser for Real Mona in the 58th minute.

Real MoBay FC, through a four-timer from Danique Wilson, registered a convincing 5-1 win over Royal Lakes FC at the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) playing field. The win was Real MoBay's first from three games, while it was the second loss for Royal Lakes, also from three outings.

In Zone B, Northern Queens FC tagged Rangers FC 2-0 through goals from Brittany Wallace and Brittany Wright in the fifth and 12th minutes, respectively, at Ewarton Sports Complex. It was the first win for Northern Queens, while Rangers suffered their third-straight defeat from as many games.

University of the West Indies (UWI) Women's FC registered a close 3-2 win over Frasziers Whip FC at the UWI Bowl in Mona. The win was the second for UWI in three starts, while Frasziers Whip have three defeats from three matches.

The competition continues this Saturday.