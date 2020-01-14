Waterhouse, Cavalier take leads in JFF Women's KO semis

DEFENDING champions Waterhouse Football Club as well as Cavalier Football Club scored wins in the first leg of their two-way 2019/2020 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees and Partners Co-Operative Credit Union Women's knockout competition played at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence last Saturday.

Waterhouse hammered Arnett Gardens 8-1 through a four-timer from the competition's leading goalscorer Shantel Bailey. She moved her tally to 33 goals for the season.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-finals, Cavalier held off a tough challenge from Olympic Gardens to come out with an exciting 3-2 win.

Waterhouse wasted no time in the early exchanges of the first half to find the back of Arnett's net, as Laceyann Murray scored the champions' first goal after only two minutes of play by placing the ball past goalkeeper Kelley Carole.

Arnett Gardens founded the equaliser in the 10th minute when Sherika Douglas cannoned past goalkeeper Tiana Schroeter from the penalty spot after a player was brought down inside the penalty box.

The champions then turned on the pressure and Bailey scored her first in the 22nd minute to take a 2-1 lead. Arnett Gardens tried hard to pull back another goal but poor finishing up front proved to be their downfall.

Goals then came in quick succession, as Waterhouse took full control of the game with Lotoya Duhaney scoring the third in the 38th minute for a 3-1 lead. Bailey then got her hat-trick with goals in the 45th and 45th+2 minutes, as Waterhouse went into the half-time break with a commanding 5-1 lead.

The second half was similar to the first half as the Tamara Williams-coached Arnett Gardens could do nothing to prevent the more attacking and experienced Xavier Gilbert's aggregation from pounding the back of their net. Bailey made it 6-1 with her fourth goal in the 49th minute.

Substitute Jessica Jackson scored in the 63rd minute to make it 7-1, while Shaneil Buckley finished off the hammering with a goal in the 83rd minute to make it 8-1.

The second semi-final was a more even encounter. Olympic's outside right player Tatyann Polack got a few good chances to put her team in the lead but her shots were off target. Cavalier, too, got their opportunities but Telesha Campbell wasted them. Teammate Renae Gordon also missed an easy one kicking straight to goalkeeper Tashell Welcome from close range.

Cavalier finally went ahead in the 21st minute when Gordon scored from an attack down the right flank where she pushed past Welcome. After creating numerous attacks on the Cavalier goal, Olympic Gardens got the equaliser through Kevena Reid in the 44th minute.

The second half produced another entertaining display from both teams. However, it was Cavalier who regained the lead after two minutes (47th) of action.

Goalkeeper Welcome was responsible for that goal being scored as she tamely disposed of the ball which went straight to Peterkaye Green at the centre of the field and she unleashed a powerful right-footer from 35 yards out that caught the limping goalkeeper out of position for a 2-1 lead.

Olympic Gardens launched a series of attacks on Cavalier's goal and came close on several occasions to equalise, but the attempts were poor.

The equaliser for Olympic Gardens came in the 73rd minute through substitute Renee Scott who shot past Flake to make it 2-2. Olympic Gardens went in search of the win but were caught on the counter-attack. Gordon gave chase and outsped the defenders for the ball and easily placed it into the far corner past the advancing Welcome to score her second goal in the 86th minute for a thrilling 3-2 win.