Waterhouse, Cavalier to contest Women's Premier League mid — season final

Defending champions Waterhouse FC, along with Arnett Gardens FC and Olympic Gardens FC went on a goal-scoring spree in the 2019 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees Co-operative Credit Union Women's Premier League on Saturday.

On the day when the preliminary round came to an end, Waterhouse and Cavalier topped their respective zones to emerge as midseason finalists.

The mid-season final is scheduled to be played on Saturday at a venue yet to be named.

Arnett Gardens crushed Northern Queens FC 12-0 at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex through a hat-trick from Shenika Williams in the 22nd, 70th, and 90th+2 minutes, and double strikes from Kadian Edwards in 13th and 65th minutes, Shanel Spence in the 15th and 26th minutes, Kaena Shae Thomas in the 86th and 80th+1 minutes, Shakira Douglas in the 40th minute, Taunashae Hamilton in the 54th, and Shaquilla Forbes in the 72nd minute. Arnett Gardens led 5-0 at half-time.

Meanwhile, champions Waterhouse drubbed Real MoBay 6-0 at Drewsland mini-stadium to chalk up their fourth win from five starts. It was the second defeat for Real MoBay, also from five outings.

The scorers for Waterhouse were an own goal in the 11th minute, Latoya Duhaney in the 38th, Davia Richards in the 46th, Shantel Bailey in the 48th, and Tashieka Small in the 76th minute. Waterhouse led 2-0 at half-time.

Olympic Gardens whipped Trelawny Women's FC 6-1 to register their third win from five starts, inclusive of two drawn matches to remain in second position behind Waterhouse.

Kevena Reid with a double strike in the 53rd and 56th minutes, Monique Pryce in the 40th, Sheneque Evens in the 45th, Andrea Duffus in the 69th, and Christina Salmon in the 83rd minute were on target for Olympic Gardens. Odette Brown netted Trelawny's lone goal in the 29th minute. Olympic Gardens led 2-0 at half-time.

Cavalier FC through a 33rd-minute goal from Rena Gordon eked out a 1-0 win over The University of the West Indies (UWI) Women's FC at Alpha Institute playing field.

Frazsiers Whip FC through goals from Ashlee Logan and Omelia Grant in the 17th and 29th minutes, respectively, clipped Rangers FC 2-1 at Owen Palmer Community Centre. Makeda Ashley had given Rangers a 1-0 lead in the third minute of play.

Meanwhile, the Real Mona FC and Royal Lakes FC match was not played as only one referee reported.

At the end of the preliminary round, Waterhouse FC topped Zone A on 13 points, followed by Olympic Gardens with 11, Real MoBay FC on seven, Real Mona FC with five, Royal Lakes on three, and Trelawny Women's FC without a point.

Cavalier FC with 15 points topped Zone B ahead of Arnett Gardens FC on nine, followed by UWI Women's FC on seven, Frazsiers Whip FC with six, Northern Queens FC on four, and Rangers FC pointless.

The Real Mona vs Royal Lakes FC game that was not played last Saturday is scheduled for tomorrow at Buttercup Park, beginning at 3:30 pm

The return-round matches are scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 28.