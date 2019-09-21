Waterhouse, Cavalier to contest Women's Premier League mid-season final

REIGNING champions Waterhouse FC and Cavalier FC will contest the 2019 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees Co-operative Credit Union Women Premier League mid-season final at UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence today at 3:30 pm.

Both teams qualified for today's showpiece event by virtue of topping their respective groups at the end of the preliminary round.

Waterhouse currently lead Group A with 13 points courtesy of four wins and a draw from their five matches, while Cavalier are a perfect 15 points from five games so far in Group B.

So far this season both teams have looked strong in all departments but, based on goals scored, Waterhouse are on top with 26 goals while conceding one, with Cavalier netting 20 unanswered goals.

The teams last met in the championship decider last term, where Waterhouse emerged 2-1 victors.

Today, based on goalscoring efforts, Waterhouse are given a slight advantage over Cavalier, who are playing very well this season, especially with their strong defence.

Xavier Gilbert, Waterhouse's coach, said the game promises to be a very tough encounter as it is a repeat of last year's league final.

“I have already seen Cavalier in action and they looked much better than last year but we are going out there to win — and it should be very interesting who will come out on top,” Gilbert said.

Another interesting point, noted Gilbert, is that both teams will be playing on an artificial turf for the first time.

Gilbert is expecting a good all-round performance from the entire team but his main hope is to retain the title, with leading goalscorer Shantel Bailey — with eight goals — getting on the scoresheet early and leading her team over the line.

The other players who have already scored in matches for Waterhouse and are capable influencing the game are Davia Richards, with five goals, Christina Salmon, Latoya Duhaney, and Tashieka Small.

However, the Waterhouse attacking force should expect to confront a strong Cavalier defence yet to concede a goal this season.

Cavalier's coach Everdean Scarlett said Waterhouse are playing well and should pose a real competitive adversary for his team.

“The players are very upbeat as their aim this season is to win all three titles — mid-season, knockout, and the league final,” Scarlett said.

He said although Waterhouse have scored more goals than Cavalier, his team has not conceded a goal and would like to keep the unblemished record intact.

“Cavalier is a much better prepared team than last year and should they play to instructions we should get the better of them, as our aim is not only to avenge last year's defeat but to win this trophy,” Scarlett said.

Scarlett's main scorer is attacking midfielder Rena Gordon with 12 goals. Added support is expected to come from centre forward Shanice Irons, who has four goals.

Other Cavalier players who have already hit the net this season and are capable of assisting in the scoring are Peterkaye Green and Khedine Salmon.

Goalkeeper Danielle Flake, who has not conceded a goal in five starts, is expected to face her sternest test to date.

Extra time will be introduced if there is no winner at the end of regulation time, and if the teams remain deadlocked then penalties will be used to decide a winner.

Possible starting line-ups of both teams:

WATERHOUSE FC – Tiana Schroeter, Tarania Clarke (captain), Latoya Duhaney, Moresha McLaughlin, Nevillegail Able, Shantel Bailey, Davia Richards, Davia Smith, Laceyann Murray, Chevin Blair and Tashieka Small

CAVALIER FC – Danielle Flake, Taevia Collins, Tiffany Gayle, Peterkaye Green, Rena Gordon, Kayla Bailey, Suen Gregory, Khedine Salmon, Shanice Irons, Jamelia Henry and Chrisann Roberts (captain)