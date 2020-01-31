Waterhouse, Cibao FC share spoils in CFU Club Championship

Waterhouse FC survived a late onslaught from Cibao FC to earn a 0-0 draw in the first game in Group A of the 2020 FLOW Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

The Red Stripe Premier League leaders had their goalkeeper Akeem Chambers to thank as his bravery at the end of the game saw the team from Drewsland earn a point against the Dominican Republic club and remain in contention in the three-team group.

Cibao enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges before Waterhouse finally got into the game to make a contest of it after about 15 minutes of play.

Most of the game was being played in the middle of the field as the fans had little to cheer about.

There was finally some goalmouth action in the 35th minute when Shawn Lawes had to scramble the ball behind for a corner kick while under pressure. Captain Keithy Simpson then headed the corner kick clear to avert further danger.

Three minutes before the break Cibao should have taken the lead. Paulson Pierre went on an overlapping run down the left flank and delivered a perfect cross to Pablo Marisi at the near post, but the striker failed to make proper contact with the ball and Chambers was able to gather the ball without much effort.

The second half was almost a repeat of the first for the hosts as, despite possessing a little more of the ball in the second stanza, Waterhouse failed to test goalkeeper Miguel Lloyd until Damion Binns did so from a set play.

Simpson was played in behind the Sibao defence, but he was brought down just outside the goal area. The goal-bound free kick from Binns was tipped over by Lloyd for a corner kick.

Midway the second half, Cibao introduced the lively Edarly Reyes who proved to be a handful down the left.

His darting runs saw him create space for his teammates. Reyes produced a perfect pass for Marisi, playing him in behind the Waterhouse defence, but the shot from Marisi rolled across the face of the goal and beyond the far post as a helpless Chambers looked on in the Waterhouse goal.

Another substitute Domy Romero came closest to scoring, but was left shaking his head furiously as he watched his thunderous strike crash against the crossbar and rebound into play.

Reyes then had the chance to steal a win for Cibao at the death, but chose to pass instead of shooting with the goal at his mercy. Chambers was able to charge down the resulting shot from Eduardo Rotondi to ensure the game ended 0-0.

Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle was grateful for the point earned.

“I think we got a little bit tired at the end, but we stood up in defence. Credit to Akeem Chambers in goal for us tonight, he was our man of the match.

“Sometimes the game is like this, but we are grateful for the point; we could have lost it in the last minute of the game so we are grateful.”

Waterhouse do not play again until Sunday so they will be able to watch their next opponents Don Bosco today when they play against Cibao FC.

“We will get a good look on Don Bosco and we will do our homework on them,” Gayle said.

For now the focus for Waterhouse will be rest and recovery before their 6:00pm assignment on Sunday.

“For us now we want to get back to the recovery room and come again. We will assess some of the players that went down injured...hopefully, they will be ready for Sunday,” Gayle said.

Cibao Assistant Coach Junior Scheldeur thought his team played well despite not winning the game, but thinks the point gained is invaluable.

“We think that we played a good game. We missed a lot of opportunities and I think on Friday [today] we have to win because we had a good game.

“The most important thing is that we got a point against the number one team in Jamaica because they are in first place in the local league,” Scheldeur noted.