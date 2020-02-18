Waterhouse clip Humble Lion in pulsating RSPL contest

Red Stripe Premier League leaders Waterhouse FC maintained their unbeaten run in 2020 when they edged Humble Lion FC 1-0 at Drewsland on Sunday.

Waterhouse have not lost a game since the start of the decade and were severely tested by Humble Lion on Sunday. The pulsating affair was settled by their Captain Keithy Simpson in the 77th minute as both teams spurned several chances before and after the goal.

After two weeks of inactivity due to competing in the Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship, Humble Lion were raring to go and that was evident by their early display on the pitch.

With new signing Vishinul Harris finding great partners in Rohan Richards and Andre Clennon, the Clarendon-based Humble Lion took the game to the hosts as they threatened to unlock the Waterhouse defence only to be met by stout resistance from veteran defenders Nicholy Finlayson and Shawn Lawes at the heart of the defence.

At the other end of the pitch, another veteran Rafiek Thomas, along with Colorado Murray and Kenroy Howell, took the game to the visitors.

Murray and Howell brought out great saves from Humble Lion custodian Dennis Taylor who had a good night between the sticks.

Afiba Chambers came close with a flashing header after he met a corner kick from the right side, ghosting into the box unmarked, but unable to hit the target.

Dead ball specialist Tremaine Stewart also tested Taylor with a free kick from 26 yards that had to be punched to safety after it arrowed towards the top-right corner of the goal.

Shortly before the half-time break, Richards spurned a glorious opportunity to put Humble Lion ahead. He was played through by Harris, but when one-on-one with Akeem Chambers, fired straight at the Waterhouse custodian, who did well to deny the Humble Lion striker.

Humble Lion picked up where they left off at the start of the second half as a Clennon header smashed against the crossbar before falling in the grateful arms of Chambers.

The Waterhouse defence was cut open by a brilliant bit of play as a give-and-go between Richards and Harris saw Chambers coming up with yet another brilliant save, diving low to his right to keep out another goal-bound effort, this time from Harris.

Then with just under 15 minutes left to play, the Waterhouse captain would provide the decisive strike from 12 yards. Denilson Simpson was upended in the box leaving referee Kevin Morrison with no choice but to point to the spot.

The Waterhouse skipper took responsibility and calmly slotted home to give his team a precious 1-0 advantage.

In the end, one goal was enough as Waterhouse became the first team to reach 50 points for the season, while Humble Lion remain in fourtth place on 42 points.

Teams: Waterhouse FC – Akeem Chambers, Shawn Lawes, Ricardo Thomas, Denilson Simpson, Kenroy Howell (Denardo Thomas 67th), Tremaine Stewart (Mark Miller 85th), Keithy Simpson, Damion Binns, Colorado Murray, Nicholy Finlayson, Rafeik Thomas (Andre Moulton 80th).

Subs not used: Shaquille Bradford, Joel Johnson, Andre Fletcher, Shaun Dewar

Booked: Rafeik Thomas (43rd)

Humble Lion – Dennis Taylor, Vishinul Harris, Renae Lloyd, Andre Clennon, Jermaine Christian, Rohan Richards, Andrew Vanzie, Kevon Reid, Afiba Chambers (Cory Hylton 87th), Keniel Hyde, Kirk Duckworth(Kemar Drake 59th)

Subs not used: Gregory Lewis, Javaine Thompson, Mikhail Harrison, Girvon Brown, Leonardo Jibbison

Booked: K Reid (44th min), Vanzie (73rd)

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant Referees: Stephanie-Dale Yee-Sing, Rieton Archer

Fourth Official: Neressa Goldson

Match Commissioner: Anthony Gibbs

– Dwayne Richards